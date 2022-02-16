In the town of Vian, among the hills surrounding Lake Tenkiller, a community-led initiative has created a playground for hikers and bikers of all ages and abilities.
Developed around a smaller body of water, the Lake Vian Trail System features paved paths for walkers, runners and hikers, and mountain bike trails for novice riders and seasoned thrill seekers. Through fields, over creeks and among the woods, the asphalt trails serve as a backbone to the extensive trail system, connecting both sides of park with bike trails dispersed throughout the property.
The paved portion is about three miles long. It loops around Lake Vian, takes walkers around a mountain and through a prairie. It includes places to stop and rest, features a swinging bridge to pass over, and along the way, visitors will find signs indicating the type of plant life in the area.
Suzanne Sullivan, CEO and grant writer for Vian Community Foundation, said the asphalt trails, which were placed in 2002, are always filled with people enjoying the outdoors and getting some exercise.
“So many people walk the walking trails,” she said. “My husband is our only doctor in town, and when we built those, he said he immediately started seeing blood pressures drop, weight loss, and people getting in shape. So it’s been a tremendous asset for our community.”
With around 12 miles of mountain bike trails in the system, there are sections for all skill levels. Experienced riders will find a heart-racing drop to get their adrenaline going near the overlook path, which offers a scenic view of the area. Constructed by Rock Solid Trail Contracting, LLC, the feature drops riders down a wooden ramp at a 55-degree angle, shoots them over a pair of boulders, and takes them around a berm for a hair-raising ride.
“I walked up to the top and watched my son come off of it the other day,” Sullivan said. “I don’t think I breathed until he was down. Rock Solid is the only company in the United States that could even build it. They’re doing a lot of work in Northwest Arkansas for the Walton Foundation, so we had them come do this.”
While the park’s new signature feature is perhaps best-suited for experienced riders, the system’s trails provide routes for every rider. Through the dogwood trees, young riders can improve their skills with the dirt paths positioned throughout the park, with sharp curves, dips, and jumps at which to throw themselves.
“We’re seeing also a lot of out-of-town and out-of-state people come to do the mountain bike trails,” Sullivan said. “We have a lot of people who come from Tahlequah. There’s a huge group from Fort Gibson that comes every Sunday. About 30 of them bring their kids and they all ride the trails.”
Plans are in the works for a pump track to be constructed along the system, and Sullivan said the group – with the help of Northeast Oklahoma Regional Alliance – hopes to connect trails from the Sequoyah National Wildlife Refuge all the way to Bentonville, Arkansas, via the Greenway of the Cherokee Ozarks.
The Lake Vian Trail System is about a 40-minute drive from Tahlequah. One entrance is at 103258 State Highway 82, while the other entrance is farther down the road at Armstrong Park.
