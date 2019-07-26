Many people who get addicted to opioids suffer from chronic pain, and the cause of that pain may be the reason some were prescribed opioids. One way to help treat pain or supplement a pain management treatment is with yoga and exercise.
Greg McCann, health education supervisor for the Oklahoma State Department of Health, presented his talk, "Yoga/Exercise and Chronic Pain," Tuesday and Thursday during the Opioid Epidemic Response event in the Cherokee County Community Building. He discussed the physical and mental benefits of using yoga to relieve pain and to fight mental anguish, grief, anxiety and more.
"If you really study yoga, they talk more about the mind than the body. Yoga is a physical discipline, but also a mental discipline," he said. "Yoga can be used for navigating life and as an alternative or supplement to using pain management therapy."
Along with being a certified wellness coach, McCann has been a fitness professional for 34 years. He has been certified in yoga for 20 years.
McCann, a native Oklahoman, completed his bachelor's degree in community health from Oklahoma State University, and a Master of Business Administration from Northeastern State University. He has worked as a health educator, personal trainer, yoga instructor and fitness center manager for the U.S. Peace Corps, Saint Francis Health Zone, Tulsa Community College, Exercise Specialists of Tulsa, and the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Years ago, McCann developed chronic orthopedic pain and was having back and knee issues. When deciding if he should attend a yoga clinic for the first time, he contacted the yogi about his pain and limitations.
"The yogi said, 'I fix broken bodies, too,'" said McCann.
Just as meditation calms the mind, practicing yoga with proper breathing can still the mind because it is only focusing on one or two things during that time, according to McCann.
Born in 1962, McCann said it was the era before attention deficit disorder diagnosis. He said he leans toward being ADD, but after starting yoga, he is a lot more focused, calm, and peaceful.
"Just doing a physical discipline over nine weeks changed the I process information and my mannerisms," he said. "There is a period of time after practice when people are in a different state of mind."
McCann gave examples of testimonials about mindfulness and yoga from previous students. One stay-at-home mom said it was the first time in years she only thought about what she was doing. A tax accountant said her co-workers noticed how much calmer she was after yoga. Law students told McCann that stillness and yoga helped change the way they studied for tests.
McCann has led yoga for people of all levels of physical capabilities and athleticism.
"All noticed a shift. It was addressing their mind and physicality," he said. "I've heard testimonies time and time again that yoga added an element to their healing not present before. It's about wholeness, health, and wellness."
Yoga is not the only option to finding a stillness in the mind while moving the body. McCann recommended activities such as walking, hiking, and canoeing.
"There is a great correlation to being outdoors and stilling the mind," he said. "Do something consistently that's the right prescription for your body. Find the right exercise program that your body needs the most. It's an individual journey."
For those suffering from addiction, McCann said stilling the mind can help.
"The pleasure seeking side of the brain is activated and seeking. It wants it again and again. It takes over the individual and feeds that desire. The brain comes to a place of disease and it is no longer working in a way it was intended to. These pathways can be retrained," said McCann. "Yoga is not a cure-all for everything. It's used as a supplement to other treatments."
Through his research, McCann said that 40-60 percent of people with chronic pain who practice yoga proclaim their pain has been reduced or eliminated or they can get through life with a tolerable level of pain without needing pain medications.
"It doesn't have to be an advanced series to get the physiological benefits," he said. "You just need 20 minutes of sequenced stretching with breath control."
While McCann knows addiction is not good, he suggested distracting the bad addictions with something such as exercise.
"If you see an individual struggling with an addiction, try to sell them on an addiction that's healthy," he said. "Exercise can be addictive. It's a better alternative if they move in that direction."
The body has over 600 muscles, and those who currently exercise without yoga may not be using the most muscles they could be.
"Yoga is going to tap into a majority of those muscles," McCann said. "Yoga can be a good supplement to different types of workouts. It burns calories. It uses muscles in a nontraditional way of a traditional workout."
Those considering starting yoga should try a beginning class, according to McCann.
"It can be challenging. Beginning practice can have a higher intensity than 'gentle' yoga. Keep it short; no more than 20 minutes," he said.
While people may feel their muscles stretching, there shouldn't be other pain.
"If in a pose and you feel anything in the body that is sticking - gives acute pain - immediately come out of it, take a breath, and gently ease back into the pose. Go back to a level not causing any sticking pain," said McCann.
Before beginning any new exercise regime, McCann suggested people talk to their doctors and ask if there is anything they should avoid doing.
While he said it wasn't necessary to join a yoga class, McCann recommended checking out knowledgeable yoga instructors if finances allow. Those who can't afford classes can look for reputable videos or audio streams.
"Hearing good instruction in a yoga practice is more important than seeing it on a video screen," McCann said. "The last thing you want to do is turn and look at the instructor while in alignment. You want to focus on alignment and breathing."
With most exercise routines, a warm-up period is suggested. McCann said most yoga sessions have a warm-up built into them.
"In every sequence I create, we spend the first 10 minutes warming up," he said.
He said to wait one to two hours after eating a big meal to do yoga.
"Your body is attempting to digest. The body is competing and it could add discomfort," said McCann.
Some people have told McCann they are hesitant about starting yoga because they are too tight-muscled or not flexible.
"It doesn't matter. Wherever you are is your starting point," he said.
McCann introduced a couple of beginner, warm-up poses to the audience Thursday, encouraging those who wanted to try to get up and do so.
"Inhale into any area of tightness you feel. Exhale and imagine it loosening up," he told the group.
McCann said yoga can benefit people of all ages, from children to senior citizens. For children, it can teach them a way to train their minds to be still. For seniors, it can increase mobility and their ability to do things independently.
Check it out
Greg McCann will give his talk "Yoga/Exercise and Chronic Pain" Saturday at noon in the Cherokee County Community Building as part of the Opioid Epidemic Response event hosted by the OSU Medicine Center for Wellness and Recovery.
