Training available for Personal Self-Defense Month

As the adage goes, people can never be too safe. With January serving as National Self-Defense Awareness Month, now might be a good time for people to brush up on their training.
Tahlequah has multiple options for those who want to be prepared when danger arises.
Many people have heard of Bruce Lee and his prowess in martial arts, but maybe not be familiar with his techniques. Gary Dill, who opened the first martial arts school in Tahlequah in 1965, is familiar with the legend, as he is one of the few remaining students who trained in Lee's school in Oakland, California. He also operates Self Defense Systems Jeet Kune Do, where people can train for defend themselves on the street.
"[Lee] developed his own marshal arts system before he became famous," said Dill. "It's probably one of the most efficient street defense systems ever developed."
Dill offers training to adults and teenagers only. People can go to weekly classes at Self Defense Systems, 518 S. Muskogee Ave. Winter and summer camps are also available for $150. The next winter camp will be Jan. 11-12. There are no contracts needed and Dill said people can watch a class before they begin training.
"What we're focusing on in our school is personal protection training," said Dill, a former law enforcement professional and veteran. "We don't get involved in sport competition. It's strictly for personal protection in the street."
For more information about Self Defense Systems Jeet Kune Do, visit jkd-garydill.com or call 918-327-6895.
For those who are unsure about hand-to-hand combat and prefer a perhaps more forceful tool for personal self defense, the area has multiple classes on how to properly use a firearm. Tom Salmon, former optometry professor at Northeastern State University, offers his Oakley Defense courses through NSU Continuing Education.
"There are a lot of practical benefits, especially when it comes to safety and personal protection," said Salmon. "That's a real good way to provide personal protection, especially for people who don't have enough physical strength that they could protect themselves by fighting someone or using martial arts."
Salmon offers several different courses, including an Oklahoma Concealed Carry course, and NRA Basic Pistol course, and an NRA Basic Rifle course. Shooters can earn their concealed carry handgun license by taking the Oklahoma Concealed Carry class, which uses curriculum designed by CLEET (Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training). The class is usually on the second weekend of each month.
The NRA Basic Pistol and Rifle courses are good for anyone who has never shot a gun or has never taken a course, according to Salmon. Attendees do not receive a license after taking it, but much of the information from the concealed carry course overlaps. He teaches that course occasionally as people show an interest for it. All of the courses through NSU are $85.
"I have a lot of experience with teaching and I have an approach that tries to emphasize individual understanding, and I go at it with a real friendly approach, too," said Salmon. "I've taken some courses in which the firearm instructors are extremely knowledgeable and very experienced, but they're really hardcore law enforcement or military and can be kind of intimidating for some people. But I take a much more friendly approach, and I think I do a good job in teaching the basic principles very well."
For more information about the Oakley Defense, visit oakleydefense.com or call 918-207-7818. People can also visit the NSU Continuing Education page at nsuok.edu.
At Recoil Arms in Tahlequah, three different classes are offered: license to carry, $65; introduction to handgun, $100 per couple; and defensive pistol classes, $150. The intro to handgun course is for anyone interested in firearms and would like to learn more. Meanwhile, the defensive pistol courses span three classes over three months, as there are three stages for a student to graduate to. The class focuses on shooting while moving and drawing from a holster to give students a "hands-on, real world scenario," said owner Dee Page.
Page said the instructors are knowledgeable and will teach anyone at any level. She also said people won't feel intimidated when they take one of the classes at Recoil.
"Training is paramount," said Page. "If you're going to carry a firearm or have a firearm for personal defense, or home defense, you need to get training. You need to know how that gun works and you need to know how to react in those situations."
For more information about Recoil Arms, call 918-708-1575 or visit recoilarmsok.com.
