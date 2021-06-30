TRAINING FOR WORK: Even in summer, ICTC students prepare to draw paychecks

High school students are bombarded with information on how to prepare for college and post-graduation opportunities, but many are unfamiliar with programs to help them enter the workforce as soon as possible.
Indian Capital Technology Center's Tahlequah campus, while not at its busiest during summer months, can still get students paycheck-ready for a variety of industries in just a few months.
Whether its in an electrical field, business management, service careers, or any of the tech school's offerings, students are well-trained to do their jobs. That is evidenced by the institution's success in recent Skills USA National Competitions, said ICTC Director Vicki Bush.
“They were doing that virtually this year,” Bush said. “We just finished that last week with our students who had placed at state to compete at nationals. Not every kid does it, but we’ve been really successful with a lot of the kids who do.”
One adult student, Bobby Summerlin, placed second in post-secondary prepared speech at the national contest, competing against other career tech and community college students from across the country. Others from the Tahlequah campus vied in welding, welding fabrication, and business.
It’s not just the Tahlequah campus that's been successful at the career-tech showdown. Chris Midgley from the Sallisaw campus took home the gold medal in cabinetry. Bush said those who do well at the Skills USA competition tend to quickly get a number of job offers.
Another Practical Nursing program is slated to start in July, and students have already filed their applications, gone through interviews, and been accepted. The school is also preparing to receive students for its new Electrical Trades program, coming in the fall.
“We’re all about careers, helping people trying and have a skill that they can go support themselves,” Bush said. “Maybe they’re hands-on and not someone who's looking for secondary education beyond high school, or maybe they’ve been in the workforce and because of COVID are needing to retrain, so we have great opportunities for people to be able to do that.”
ICTC has been helping students get work experience by hiring two interns for the summer. Anthony Vazquez and Carl Rossignal are training in the auto service technology and service careers programs, respectively.
“It’s a nice place to work and everyone is really friendly,” Vazquez said.
In the past, ICTC has hosted summer camps, but due to COVID, those have gone on hiatus. Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics has been holding satellite classes throughout different parts of the state, and ICTC housed this so students from surrounding schools could attend.
The campus will be returning to regular class schedules and procedures, with classes starting Aug. 12 at Tahlequah. Bush said it will be a great chance for area high school students and adults to get the training they need to start earning money.
“There are some of those who come through our IT program and they’re able to just go out and work,” she said. “They don’t need a four-year degree to do those things. There are just so many programs where the post-secondary education is just not mandatory.”
For more information about ICTC and its offerings, visit ictech.edu.
