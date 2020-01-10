OKLAHOMA CITY – Two leading women’s organizations will partner to address the underrepresentation of women in elected office in Oklahoma. Pipeline to Politics takes place on Saturday, Jan. 25, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., in the Oklahoma City University Sarkey’s Science and Math Center.
Presented by The Oklahoma Women’s Coalition and The Carl Albert Congressional Research and Studies Center Women’s Leadership Programs, this one day, nonpartisan, educational program is designed for women interested in engaging in public service and politics.
Oklahoma ranks as one of the least gender diverse states in the nation, with women comprising only 21.5 percent of the state Legislature, compared to nearly 29 percent nationally. The goal of Pipeline to Politics is to address the historically low numbers of women in politics and public life by providing participants with the necessary tools to enter, stay in and emerge from the political pipeline.
“In order for Oklahoma to thrive, there must be equal representation for women in leadership at all levels of government,'' said Liz Charles, executive director of Oklahoma Women’s Coalition. “Although the number of women who ran and won their seats in the Oklahoma Legislature has significantly increased since 2018, diversity in voices and lived experience is still needed. Pipeline to Politics addresses political and leadership opportunities such as running for elected office, working on a campaign, actively participating in civic engagement, and how to navigate the unique complexities and biases women face in leadership positions.”
Noted professional consultants and elected officials from both sides of the political aisle will lead interactive discussions to equip attendees with applicable resources and information to craft successful campaigns.
“Research shows that women make government more transparent, inclusive and accessible. Women bring different priorities and experiences to public life, including perspectives that have been largely absent in public policymaking,” said Lauren Schueler, director of Women’s Leadership Programs at The University of Oklahoma.
A networking reception will be held the evening before the Pipeline to Politics conference on Friday, Jan. 24, at Stitch Cafe.
Registration cost is $75, and is open to women throughout the state. Teachers can register for a discounted rate of $50. For scholarships and student registration, email Nicole Eubanks at nicole@okwc.org.
To register or learn more about Pipeline to Politics, visit www.okwc.org/pipelinetopolitics.
