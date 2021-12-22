TRAMS awards scholarship to NSU student

The Tahlequah Rock and Mineral Society awarded a $1,500 2021-2022 academic-year scholarship to Leah Fletcher, a Northeastern State University student from Park Hill.
The awards ceremony took place Tuesday, Dec. 14. Fletcher will receive an additional $500 after the organization's two-day show, set for Sept. 16-17, 2022.
Fletcher is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in freshwater sciences at NSU. She said she is excited to be switching career fields to something she has been passionate about since high school.
"While chemistry is what lured me back into the university setting, I have quickly become captivated by geology, and am thrilled to be working toward a new degree that allows me to incorporate both," said Fletcher. "I have my own little scientist at home with a rock collection that has outgrown mine and whose curiosity constantly inspires my own."
She thanked the Tahlequah Rock and Mineral Society for the scholarship.
"I look forward to working with them and doing what I can to support their goal of promoting the study of earth sciences among the general community," she said.
Dr. Beth Green-Nagle, an NSU associate professor for Fletcher's first bachelor's degree, is proud to see her grow personally and professionally. She noted that Fletcher is following her passion for the sciences and preparing for a career researching freshwater ecosystems.
Deborah Hyde, NSU geology faculty member, who partners with TRAMS in the implementation of the scholarship, emphasized the critical need for Fletcher's career choice. Both Hyde and Green-Nagle expressed appreciation for the scholarship support TRAMS provides annually to students like Fletcher.
TRAMS has traditionally held an annual Rock and Mineral Show as its primary fund-raiser to support the scholarship and other educational outreach opportunities. Tyran Hemken, TRAMS president, noted that even though the organization had to cancel shows the past two years, it has met its commitment for the scholarships and earth science-related support for Cherokee County schools.
TRAMS 2022 Rock and Mineral Show will be held Sept. 16-17 at the Tahlequah Community Building, The public is welcome to attend. A major focus is learning opportunities for area students. TRAMS meets at 7 p.m., the third Tuesday of each month at the Tahlequah Public Library. Visitors are welcome. For further information visit www.Tahlequahrockclub.org
