Tahlequah Rock and Mineral Society is the host to the month-long exhibit in the foyer of the Tahlequah Public Library.
This exhibit features rocks, minerals, gemstones, fossils, jewelry, and educational materials. There is a collection of amethyst, including an amethyst crystal-bed from Colorado, a crystal cathedral from Brazil, several amethyst points, and an entire amethyst geode from Brazil.
The exhibit is a prelude to the organization's annual show, Aug. 23-24 at the Cherokee County Community Building, 908 College Ave. Over 25 vendors, museum displays, and demonstrations are expected. The Kid's Corner will be back with four popular games: Treasure Hunt, Gem Dig, Plinko, and Wheel Spin, with each awarding geology-related prizes to every participant.
TRAMS members are dedicated to promoting both science and education related to the field of geology.
The library exhibit is available for viewing during the hours the library is open: Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-8 a.m.; Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; and Saturday 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
