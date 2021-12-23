The Tahlequah Rock and Mineral Society is attracting longtime rock aficionados, as well as those who are new to the hobby.
Over the last two years, they have slowed down their operations, but they are pushing to become more visible in preparation for their annual show, which will take place Sept. 16-17, 2022.
TRAMS is an organization for anyone interested in geology, rocks, gemology, jewelry-making, or gemology. Members meet in the Rawls room of the Tahlequah Public Library at 7 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month.
When the pandemic began, the group went into hibernation because it had been difficult to meet on Zoom.
“Not everyone is technologically savvy. That’s a method that’s good for some things, but for getting together and sharing with individuals, it lacks a whole lot,” said Michael Keys, TRAMS president.
Since they started meeting at the library, their attendance has increased.
“That’s working out very nicely. We are in the process of reorganizing and getting things going again. During this next year, we are hoping to have a lot more guest speakers and activities that are of interest to members and anybody who has potential interest in being a rock hound,” said Keys.
In their last meeting, held Dec. 16, they had a dinner, during which they presented scholarship checks to students.
Keys is excited to prepare for their upcoming show, which will take place this fall. The event was very popular for many years, until the pandemic took hold.
“We think we’re going to have a good one. People are wanting to get out,” said Keys.
TRAMS is already coordinating with vendors who will come to show off their wares. They will invite people to sell polished stones, carved rock items, jewelry, lapidary supplies, crafts, art, and more.
“The vendors like to come to Tahlequah. They really enjoy the people here and say they are really nice,” said Keys.
Cherokee County is a unique place to collect and study rocks because it is has many fossils. Keys explained that most of Cherokee County is abundant in limestone.
“You can’t dig a hole without hitting rock very quickly. Limestone is formed from ocean sediments. Animal life died, sank to the bottom and formed into fossils,” he said.
From the 1930s to the 1950s, Cherokee County hosted a number of projects by the Works Progress Administration, which included the creation of Tenkiller and Fort Gibson lakes. These projects cut into the ground, and water exposed rocks that were previously hiding underneath the ground.
“Wherever there is any sort of earthwork done in this area, there will be opportunities to find fossils. Anytime there is exposed rock and layers of rock in this area, pretty much – any cut in the roads, in the hills – you have a pretty good chance of finding something,” he said. “The WPA projects, things like that, they exposed a great deal of what’s underneath our feet. As the rock erodes and breaks up, it gives opportunities for fossils to wash out of the bedrock, and it makes it whole lot easier for us to pick them up and find them.
Keys became interested in rocks when he was a child, but he didn’t start exploring it as a hobby until 10 years ago.
“I went to a rock show in Louisiana and got to talking to people. It re-sparked my interest in the field,” said Keys.
