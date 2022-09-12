TRAMS relaunches annual show

The Tahlequah Rock and Mineral Society will soon host its annual Rock and Mineral Show with vendors, exhibits and activities for kids.
Michael Keys, TRAMS president and show chairman, said he's been asking around and expects a lot of people to attend this year's event.
"[People] have missed it and are looking forward to it," said Keys
The show will take place at the Cherokee County Community Building, Sept. 16-17, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.
"We have about 20 vendors selling mineral sales, fossils and jewelry," said Keys.
Keys said there will also be lapidary - or stone-shaping - demonstrations and a kids area with games and exhibits.
"We have a blacklight exhibit that shows you how certain minerals glow under blacklight," he said.
Keys said admission is $4 and children under 12 get in for free.
The focus of TRAMS is education, from providing educational programs to elementary teachers, holding field trips to the Oklahoma Great Salt Plains to dig for selenite crystals to funding a scholarship for university students.
"Every year, we give a scholarship to a university student in earth science, geology, etc," he said. "The rock show is how we fund that. A large chunk of the proceeds goes to that scholarship."
In 2021, TRAMS' scholarship recipient was Leah Fletcher, a student at Northeastern State University studying freshwater sciences. Fletcher received at total of $2,000 from the club.
This year, Keys said, one of the club's goals is increasing membership.
"We need people who are interested in participating," he said.
TRAMS also holds monthly meetings, as board member Maxine Woods said.
"We meet once a month, except in December, every third Tuesday," said Woods. "We'd love to have people come visit. We try to have a video or a speaker"
Woods -- who has been with TRAMS "for a while" -- said she joined the club after attending a show.
"That's what got me started," said Woods.
According to Woods, the show has been around for almost as long as the club itself, which she dates back around the '80s.
"Our mission is to create interest in geology," said Woods.
You're invited
Keys said those interested in becoming TRAMS members can pick up an application at the upcoming Rock and Mineral Show. More information about the club is available at: tahlequahrockclub.org.
