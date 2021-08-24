TRAMS rock, mineral show up in the air

Every local organization has had to deal with the uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Tahlequah Rock and Mineral Society is among them.
TRAMS was forced to cancel its popular annual show last year due to COVID, and this year, the group could be looking at a similar situation, now that cases appear to be spiking. TRAMS Vice President Maxine Woods said next month’s show, usually held at the Cherokee County Community Building, is in doubt.
“We really don’t know what to do,” she said. “We want to have the show, but we may not be able to. We can’t make the decision until we get closer to the time, so we’re just kind of in a holding pattern.”
Every year, the community building is filled with geology aficionados, showcasing their collections of quartz, bloodstones, fluorite, calcite, petrified material and much more. It’s a chance for enthusiasts, hobbyists and experts to connect with others and discover what lies under a rock’s hard, ordinary exterior. For TRAMS members, education is another driving factor for the show.
“A big thing with us is getting the kids in the rural schools bused to us, and we schedule them and give them a tour. We hope the young people – some of them – decide to be a geologist or a scientist of some other sort from this,” Woods said. “We try to make it special for the kids, but we don’t know if the kids will even be able to participate.”
People typically come from all over the state and region to show off their collection of minerals, or sell and trade their rocks and gems. Members of the Tulsa Rock and Mineral Society are usually in attendance, too. This year, TRAMS has already had 16 vendors sign up for the intended September event.
The annual show is the group’s main fundraiser, which allows it to invest in students’ education.
“We try to make at least $2,000, because we give a $2,000 scholarship to a Northeastern [State University] student who is majoring in the sciences,” Woods said. “Each year, we have one, but we have to make the money before we can do it. Last year, we were able to get the money we had and gave the scholarship, anyway.”
Meetings have been off and on for TRAMS. Woods said only six people attended the last meeting, as many folks are looking to avoid unnecessary gatherings. As the longest-standing member for the past 25 years, she said the club and mineral collecting provides chances for adventures and a sense of community.
“I’ve always liked rocks and collected rocks,” she said. “I didn’t know much about them, but when I retired, I felt like I needed to get involved in things, and the Rock and Mineral Society is one of the things I got involved in. Over the years, we’ve had field trips and we’ve collected rocks. We’ve gone to Arkansas and out in western Oklahoma to Jet, where they have the Great Salt Plains. So we’ve had a lot of field trips over the years, and that’s a great thing for our members.”
Get involved
An announcement will be made once TRAMS decides whether to hold its annual show. To learn more about the Tahlequah Rock and Mineral Society, call Woods at 918-456-8198.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.