Transgender restroom flap pits pragmatic against dogmatic

On May 25, Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill that requires students in public schools, including charters, to use bathrooms corresponding to the sex listed on their birth certificates.
The bill was supported by local Republican lawmakers, but does not appear to be popular with many Tahlequah area residents, even the more conservative ones, some of whom pointed out politicians haven't taken physical appearances – brought about by hormone treatment – into account.
“I voted for it. Personally, biological males do not need to be using biological female restrooms. The schools are set up so they have single-use bathrooms. As a father of a daughter, I don't want some male using the restroom with them,” said State Rep. Bob Ed Culver.
He said that as a part of the bill, schools will provide nonbinary bathrooms for students who do not want to be forced to use the bathroom that corresponds with their birth certificates.
Culver said the bill was prompted by an incident at Stillwater High School.
“From what we were told, Stillwater High School was having a problem. I would assume they had a transgender using the wrong bathroom. This is where that bill came from,” said Culver.
Stillwater High School has allowed transgender people to choose which bathroom they feel comfortable with since 2015. In April, the district asked the State of Oklahoma to promulgate rules about which bathrooms transgender students can use.
Culver said he is not aware of data that demonstrate whether transgender people pose any risk to students of the opposite birth-designated sex.
Dell Barnes, vice chair of the Cherokee County Democratic Party, said bills like these are distractions to issues that matter the most to Oklahomans.
“Children and teachers, neighbors and medical workers are dying under gunfire in schools, churches and public spaces across this nation, and the governor of Oklahoma wants to tell them which bathroom they get to use, under threat of withholding funding. There seems to be a lot more thought from this Legislature about examining bathroom use instead of preventing tragedy in this state,” said Barnes.
Carden Crow, activist and founder of Oklahomans for Equality Chapter: TahlEquality, said he takes issue with SB 615 because the motives behind it are not based on reality.
“This is political theater at its finest, and even debating it requires one to first debate a factor that’s never been a factor. State Rep. Danny Williams and the other GOP lawmakers are not attempting to protect children with SB 615; this is an appeal to ignorance,” said Crow. “There is zero evidence that shows a child’s safety is compromised if they share a restroom with a trans classmate. To continue to pretend there this is, is hasty and incompetent.”
He said lawmakers are being pushed by the religious community to blur the lines between the separation of church and state, which is prompting these kinds of laws.
“Our transgender children are being used as pawns or ‘wedges’ in this unconstitutional agenda. SB 615 is just one of many bills introduced into Oklahoma’s Legislature attempting to suppress the existence of transgender humans. These bills tell our transgender children that Oklahoma loathes them so much so that their answer is to pretend they’re not real,” said Crow.
He said transgender people are at a higher risk for depression, addiction, self-harm, and suicide, and that laws like these prompt stigmatization, which perpetuate cycles of harm.
In a June 4 Saturday Forum on the Daily Press Facebook page, 24 comments had been made by press time, and all those who contributed expressed some degree of support for the rights of transgender people to either pick the bathroom of their choosing, or to implement unisex bathrooms altogether. No one openly supported the bill.
“Honestly, let each kiddo go to the bathroom where they are comfortable. Neither I or my daughter has ever had any issue sharing a bathroom with a transgender person. They are literally doing the same thing we are – using the facilities, washing, looking in the mirror, and leaving,” said Candace Gorton Green.
Robert Johnson said State Rep. Josh West, R-Grove, suggested a courthouse also needed a bathroom policy.
“I’m embarrassed by this caveman culture and can only hope this can be revisited by some legislators with some common sense in the future,” said Johnson.
Many, like Sharon Jones, don’t think people should be compelled to use a particular bathroom.
“No, someone that has transitioned [from female to male] should not be forced to use the women’s restroom, and vice versa,” she said.
Dennis McLemore said he once accidentally walked into a women’s restroom.
“I thought it was odd there were no urinals, but assumed it was a cost-saving idea. No one else was in the restroom at the time. I realized my mistake when I left and saw the sign for the men's restroom across the way. No one died,” he said.
Regina Klinger supports the notion that everyone use unisex bathrooms. Most Starbucks shops have been using these for years.
“I think unisex bathrooms are the way to go. Males and females aren't separated while working or eating. Why the separation for something we all do? Separate bathrooms have never made sense to me,” she said.
