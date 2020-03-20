Ki Bois Area Transit System (KATS) will continue to provide transportation services in the Tahlequah area, and it’s doing so at no charge.
“We are running all of our routes,” KATS Route Supervisor Terri Squyres said on Thursday. “We’re running our routes to the casinos. These are workers that are going to training and cleaning. As of [Wednesday] we aren’t charging anything; all fares are free for everybody. We’re still opening at 6:30 a.m., and we’re closing at 5:30 p.m. We are not planning on closing; we’re just trying to keep everything running as normal as possible. Our rides have kind of gone down, but we’re trying to keep it running just the same for everybody.”
Squyres said safety measures are being taken.
“We’re wiping down the buses with disinfecting wipes, Lysol and hand sanitizer,” she said. “A lot of my drivers are wearing gloves and we’re not handling money right now with the fares being free. We’re keeping them sprayed and wiped down.”
The UKB Transit Department is still operating in Cherokee and Adair counties, but is limited to a three-day schedule.
“Our transit is only going to be running in those two counties,” said Brittany Bennett, the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians media director. “We have hand sanitizer stations in all of our buildings and we have put out Kleenex. We’ve put out tips on our social media, general tips for keeping yourself healthy from being at risk.
“We are really encouraging people to not come to our grounds but to instead call us first. If they can do that maybe there’s a way we can work with them remotely if they still need any of our services," she said. "We do have staggered services so we’ll be open only on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.”
Sooner Cab, which operates Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 7 a.m. to midnight, and Sunday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., will continue to provide transportation service, but according to Tom Eastham, drivers will be selective.
“We’re not going to pick anybody up from the hospital, take anybody to the hospital, or take anyone who's sick,” Eastman said.
