Residents of Tahlequah who live outside city limits can now subscribe to the city's trash collection service.
Chris Armstrong, solid waste superintendent, sent a letter to everyone who receives a bill through Tahlequah Public Works Authority to introduce the option for county residents to subscribe to trash pickup by the city.
TPWA does the billing for the city, so everyone received the notice, regardless if the house is in the city or county.
Several people have responded and signed up, said Armstrong. However, residents who have their trash picked up by independent garbage haulers may have paid for an entire year.
"I'm writing down addresses, and when a person's contract is up, and when the contract ends, they can sign up," said Armstrong.
A couple of independent haulers called Armstrong, worried that the city was offering the service to everyone in the county.
"I explained we aren't knocking on doors or going deep in the county," said Armstrong. "We are just doing the areas close to the city."
The letter of introduction to the new service outlines how to sign up. The monthly rate is added to a resident's TPWA bill.
Services available includes curbside trash, dumpster rentals, junk load haul offs, and bagged leaf collection. Pricing begins at $16.50 per month, and if an additional cart is required, the price is $24.75.
Carts will be provided and maintained by the city and must remain at the residence.
All trash must be placed inside the cart and any items left on the ground will not be picked up.
Junk loads and leaf pickup must be scheduled before Wednesday for a Friday pickup. Junk load pricing is $10 per large item, and leaf collection is $1 per bag. Smaller junk loads will be priced at the discretion of a foreman.
Armstrong encourages residents to place the carts out on the curb the night before their scheduled pick-up day or by 5 a.m. on the day.
Carts should be 3 feet from the curb or roadway, and away from mailboxes, cars or basketball hoops. The silver bar located on the front of the cart should be facing toward the road for proper pickup.
Any resident requiring special assistance due to age or disability can call 918-456-8332 and arrange special accommodation.
