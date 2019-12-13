The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office has announced that Deputy Kim Novak is its new environmental crimes investigator.
Novak has worked for CCSO for over 10 years as a patrol deputy. He will investigate illegal dumping on Saturdays and Sundays.
The Trash Cop/Environmental Crimes Investigator program is a grant from the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality. Sheriff Jason Chennault worked under the same grant until it expired in 1999.
Criminal charges can be filed when mail, bills, or legal documents are found at dump sites and can establish the identity of the owner of the items.
Novak identified 18 illegal dumpsites in the first six weeks the program started. He has issued 10 warnings, four misdemeanor citations, and a traffic citation for littering from a vehicle.
With the help of the Cherokee County Detention Center inmate/trustee work crew and Cherokee County Board of Commissioners, Novak has cleaned over 1,200 pounds of trash that was illegally dumped on the side of rural roads.
Get involved
To report an illegal dump site to Novak, call CCSO at 918-456-2583.
