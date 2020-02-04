Beginning March 1, Tahlequah residents will see an increase in curbside residential and commercial rates.
According to a rate study performed by the Solid Waste Department, which examined 14 Oklahoma cities collection fees and services, the city of Tahlequah was found to have the lowest refuse removal rates.
Curbside collections rates in Tahlequah have not been raised since 2012, and landfill prices are continuing to increase.
"With the growth of the city, we need to increase all curbside collection by $4," said Solid Waste Supervisor Chris Armstrong. "With this increase, we can provide the community with upgraded equipment and efficient refuse collection."
City councilors approved changes to Solid Waste ordinances, which included the curbside service increase, during their Jan. 6 meeting.
Residential collection rates will increase from $12.50 to $16.50. Curbside commercial rates will increase from $16.50 to $20.50. There will be no increase in the rental rate for commercial dumpsters.
In conjunction with the rate increase, the City Council also authorized the Solid Waste Department to proceed with plans to add automatic loaders on garbage trucks and provide residents with a wheeled garbage cart to use with that system.
