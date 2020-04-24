Travel agent says future trips cheap right now

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many people to cancel trips and vacations planned for early this summer, putting a damper on one of the travel industry's busiest times of year.
Linda Spyres, with Vacations R Us in Tahlequah, has had clients and cruise lines canceling excursions since the outbreak occurred. Two of her clients with plans to visit Alaska via the Norwegian Cruise Line had their trip nixed, but Spryes said cruise lines have been accommodating.
"If the client cancels, they have the option that either the money will go in escrow and they will get like 125 percent or 150 percent credit, depending on the sailing," said Spyres. "If the cruise line cancels, the client also gets that, plus they can request a refund of their money. So the cruise lines are being very generous, I think."
While plans may have been put on hold, some Vacations R Us customers have already rebooked their trips. And as area residents are likely growing weary of being cooped up indoors, now might be the time to make arrangements for an escape.
Spyres said that over the next few months, travel prices are very low. She has seen a roundtrip flight from Tulsa to to San Antonio for only $148, and trips to places like Mexico or somewhere in Europe can be coordinated easily. She also has a trip to New Zealand planned for herself this fall.
"The prices for travel right now are excellent," said Spyres. "So I hope people take advantage and I hope the fear goes away, but we'll just have to wait and see."
Many small businesses are hurting, and travel agents are no different. Spyres said she hasn't had a problem like this in 20 years.
"I think people will be ready to get out, and I hope they do think about travel agents, because they've taken a hit, whether it's me or somebody else," she said. "We're small business owners. I have no employees. I'm an agency of one, so I can't really apply for any type of financial help. And a lot of travel agents are that way."
Even for those who have an idea of where they want to travel, the process of booking hotels and transportation can be an extensive undertaking. Going through a travel agent can make the process easier, and travelers might even save some money taking that route, Spyres said. She receives specials from different companies every day, and she can navigate the tourism industry more efficiently to get the best deal. Also, she added, it might be helpful for travelers to have a person to coordinate with.
"If they have any problem while they're traveling, they don't have to call five different companies; they can deal with me as a person," she said. "That's where my value comes in. It doesn't cost any more. When they get online and do things, the pictures they see may or may not be what's real when they get there, and there may be some kind of hidden fees. I can actually usually save them money and all they have to do is one call to me and I take care of it all."
