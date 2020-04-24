Travel agent says future trips cheap right now

Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Rain and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 74F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 50F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.