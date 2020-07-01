With the Fourth of July weekend quickly approaching, Tahlequah residents should expect a large increase of people all over town for the holiday.
Whether it be on the lake, in shops or at restaurants, Tahlequah is likely to be crowded. More people, however, can also lead to an increase in crime or automobile accidents.
Reasons that crime increases on holiday weekends can be linked to a number of factors. Alcohol consumption, too many people in a crowded area, or people’s emotions just running all over the map can lead to rash decision-making. To counter this, cities often increase their police presence, as well.
Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault said it is very normal for more deputies to be on patrol during summer holidays. He said he will even be out himself on Fourth of July weekend.
“Every holiday weekend over the summer, we schedule more deputies than on any regular weekend,” said Chennault. "We’ll have more investigators, more administrators, and I’ll be out on patrol, too. We try to schedule as heavy as we can on holiday weekends.”
All holidays are not created equally, however. Those that don’t bring in a great number of people do not always need more patrols than the usual day. Chennault said winter holidays, for instance, do not bring as many people into the county and therefore do not need to be handled the same way.
“It’s usually just during the summer that we increase patrols for holidays,” said Chennault. “That’s when we have the greatest number of people coming into the county.”
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol can be expected to beef up its trooper presence, especially along State Highway 10 – and so will the Grand River Dam Authority Police.
As for Northeastern State University, it will not need an increase in patrols, as the campus remains empty throughout the summer.
James Bell, campus police captain, said that normally, there would be reasons to have some extra patrols on and around campus. However, with things being different this year, it will not be necessary.
“We really don’t have a population on campus right now,” said Bell “On holiday weekends, they used to have ENDUI and stuff like that, but they aren’t doing that this summer. We would participate in stuff like that usually, but there isn’t really anything going on right now.”
Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King could not be reached for comment before publication time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.