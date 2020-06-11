Travelers choosing road trips during pandemic

Although reports indicate area residents are beginning to travel more, the number of those voyaging outside of their hometown is still significantly low, compared to normal.
"Normal" is what Linda Spyres at Vacations R Us is hoping to return to, but for now, the travel industry is moving at a slow pace.
"It's basically at a standstill," said Spyres. "I've had many cruise cancellations and all-inclusive cancellations. I haven't really had any bookings. I had a call yesterday [Wednesday], and it was the first one in about a month, because places and countries are closed."
Figures from the Transportation Security Admission highlight the disparity between travel this year and travel a year ago. According to TSA, traveler throughput for Wednesday, June 10, was 386,969. One year ago on the same weekday, more than 2.5 million travelers made it to their destinations.
Travel restrictions around the globe have people stuck in the U.S., as well. As of Wednesday, at least 135 countries were completely closed - meaning only citizens, residents returning home, or people in special circumstances may enter. Spyres said she booked one group a trip to go to New Zealand and Australia, but it had to be canceled.
"If you're an American and you fly into one of those countries, you have to go into automatic quarantine for 14 days," she said. "So that kind of shoots any kind of vacation that you're going to do, because you have to be in a hotel for 14 days before you can ever start it."
While public airports remain open and there are no current nationwide restrictions or advisories for U.S. citizens who would like to travel within the country, New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut are under a travel advisory by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to avoid non-essential travel.
"A lot of the flights have been canceled because they aren't full," said Spyres. "As far as social distancing goes, I don't see that happening on the planes, so I think people are afraid to fly. I think people are mainly thinking about road trips."
As many people are out of income due to the coronavirus impacting their jobs, it is apparent travelers are financially incapable of going on their scheduled trips, too. According to the U.S. Travel Association, travel spending was at about 20 percent of the average level seen in the weeks leading up to the pandemic.
Spyres thinks much of the decrease in travel is due to the economy's being down.
"A lot of people have money in the stock market and that tanked," she said. "I think they're just kind of holding onto their money right now."
Many attractions remain closed at this time, too, but plans are in the works for them to open back up. For instance, Silver Dollar City in Branson Missouri reopens June 15. The daily capacity will be limited, so season passholder reservations or date-based tickets are required. Six Flags Hurricane Harbor in Oklahoma City recently announced it would reopen June 19, when guests will be required to make reservations and wear masks during their visit. Meanwhile, Frontier City in OKC opened June 5. There, guests are required to wear a mask and have their temperature checked. All visitors will need to make reservations prior to their visit.
