Traveling Trunk filled with history lessons

CLAREMORE - Will Rogers continues to be a part of the core of America's history. Born in 1879 on his father's Cherokee allotment, he became a friend of presidents and royalty, but most of all the common man. Although he died more than 80 years ago, his life's lesson continue to be relevant in today's world.
Educators can share the Will Rogers' experience, from his youth in Indian Territory to his death in Alaska, with a traveling trunk kit provided by Will Rogers Memorial Museums in Claremore. It holds a collection of fun and hands-on activities to keep students engaged during the learning process.
"Will's Traveling Trunk" includes six lesson plans with teacher's outlines and student handouts, as well as six different crafts tailored to each lesson.
"Lesson plans also appear on www.willrogers.com, providing additional information and videos to aid in the presentations," said Stephanie Hunter, Will Rogers Memorial Museums activities and education manager.
Education materials and handouts can be copied for distribution.
The trunk is packed with items to help create the experience of the Will Rogers Memorial Museum's Mission Statement to collect, preserve and share the life, wisdom and humor of Will Rogers for all generations, Hunter said.
The trunks, valued at $78, can be purchased for $40 and shipped anywhere in the United States at no additional cost. For additional information or to contact Hunter, visit www.willrogers.com/teachers-and-students.
Traveling Trunks for available to any group wanting to share Will Rogers' role in world history.
