The Board of the Tahlequah Regional Development Authority accepted a hay bail bid during an April 21 meeting.
CEO-President Nathan Reed said he had one bid from Rodney Young for $6,501.
"This starts May 1 and he'll have access as many times as he wants to cut. He has to make sure it is cleaned off for winter. That was the only stipulations we put in there," said Reed. "He has to give the airport more than 24 hours' notice and go by and talk with them, but since he did it last year, he knows what he's doing."
During his president's report, Reed updated the board on where Startup Junkie was with its on-site Tahlequah meetings. Startup Junkie Foundation announced a partnership with the TRDA in February to conduct a study of the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Tahlequah and the surrounding Cherokee County region. The organization uses a team of consultants to assess the economic landscape of communities, identifying strengths, barriers, and underutilized opportunities.
"They ended up in Tahlequah, they did about 45 to 50 meetings. I think [Martha Londagin, executive consultant] said 68 total meetings with state, local, and everyone that she wanted to bring in and get thoughts on. I felt like the contract only said 30 and she more than doubled that, so I thought that was pretty good," said Reed.
The project required four months for completion and is slated to conclude by May 7.
A full report and final comprehensive blueprint will be presented to the TRDA Board and the City Council.
"They said they should have to me no later than the second week in May. It should be the first week in May because she's going to give me seven days to look over it, tweak it, make some changes. Then give you guys a week before the meeting to have it, look over it, and she and her team are coming back at the next meeting to present that to you," said Reed.
What's next
The next Tahlequah Regional Development Authority meeting is May 19 at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall.
