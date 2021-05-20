The Tahlequah Regional Development Authority Board accepted the Startup Junkie Strategic Plan during a May 19 meeting.
Martha Londagin, executive consultant, presented the board with the plan and explained she had held 68 meetings with members of the community.
“I really hope you take the time to read every bit of this report and all of the information in the appendix,” Londagin said. “This is from your community, and these are not my words. These are the words of four months of interviews; endless hours of interviews, phone calls, and Zoom conferences.”
Startup Junkie Foundation partnered with the TRDA to conduct a study of the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Tahlequah and the Cherokee County region. The organization uses a team of consultants to assess the economic landscape of communities, identifying strengths, barriers, and underutilized opportunities.
The project required four months for completion, and the full report and final comprehensive blueprint will now be presented to the City Council.
The board accepted two new policies on bids and quotes and purchasing, and amended by-laws for the Heartland Advanced Medical Manufacturing Regional Cluster.
The goal is to create a cluster that focuses on medical manufacturing. TRDA will provide 20 hours each month of executive and support staff, use of office and conference spaces, and monthly management performance records.
What's next
A special Tahlequah Regional Development Authority meeting is June 16 at 11:30 a.m. at Indian Capital Technology Center.
