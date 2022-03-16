The Board of the Tahlequah Regional Development Authority approved a contract for its website during a March 16 meeting.
CEO-President Nathan Reed said there is a two-year contract with the Council for Community and Economic Research for Cost of Living tool for the website.
“This gives us the ability to put a tool that’s comparing Tahlequah and Muskogee to any other [Metropolitan Statistical Area] that C2ER collects information from,” said Reed.
The Administration Committee said the second side on the sign to the entrances of the Business and Technology Park on Choctaw Street and Allen Road has been completed.
“He gave us an update on the Allen [Road] side; it’s going to a little bit more difficult because whenever they did the Choctaw sign, they built the backs metal, and they made a very easy way to mount the metal to the concrete pillars there,” said Reed.
Reed said there’s no way to mount a solid piece of metal between the concrete pillars for the other sign. The board previously agreed to spend up to $7,000 for Indian Capital Technology Center to fix the signs.
The board discussed the potential of taking another look at the property where the old Shawnee Street Theater once stood.
“We were just discussing bringing back up what we discussed in the past and where it was going,” said Reed.
Chair Josh Hutchins asked Reed what he thought in regard to the property, and Reed said it was more feasible for TRDA now that liability issues have been resolved.
“We said, ‘no’ back in 2020 because the asbestos, the mold and all the issues that were on that site. The abatement that was going to have to happen, it was going to be really expensive, and the liability that would cost to TRDA to take on was too much for what the board was willing to do,” he said.
Board members agreed they’d like to have someone come look at the property.
During his president’s report, Reed advised he met with Sen. Roger Thompson in Oklahoma City, and the two discussed an application for the American Rescue Plan Act funds.
“He is the appropriations chair for the Senate, and that is the chairman over the ARPA portal right now,” he said.
Reed said there was good feedback during that short discussion.
What's next
The next Tahlequah Regional Development Authority meeting is April 20 at 4 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall.
