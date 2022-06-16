Trustees with the Tahlequah Regional Development Authority, during a June 15 meeting, approved the sale of several portions of land.
Alex Powell of CBRE presented a proposal to the board in regard to marketing, listing, and selling/leasing land at the Tahlequah Business Technology Park. The board was asked to consider partnering with CBRE in order to move forward with the recruitment of business to the park.
CBRE’s initial plans are to schedule a meeting to clarify objectives and timelines for the assignment, engage their resources to generate marketing materials, and submit that to TRDA for feedback and approval, and develop targeted marketing lists for regional, national, and international users.
CBRE would like to conduct correspondence and tours with interested groups as the marketing process continues. TRDA would be given monthly marketing reports.
The board entered into executive session to discuss the appraisal and/or sale of four different portions of land in the Business and Technology Park. Those were approved, along with the purchase of property on 106 W. Shawnee St. and 110 W. Shawnee St.
During his president's report, CEO-President Nathan Reed said the TRDA trust indenture is moving forward with Hilborne and Westfall. TRDA has been working with Provalus on an acceptable incentive package.
Trustees accepted the TRDA budget for the next fiscal year.
What's next
The next Tahlequah Regional Development Authority meeting is Wednesday, July 20 at 4 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall.
