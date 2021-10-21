The Board of the Tahlequah Regional Development Authority, during an Oct. 20 meeting, gave approval for the Indian Capital Technology Center to fix signs.
The Administration Committee said signs to the entrances of the Business and Technology Park on Choctaw Street and Allen Road were needing to be fixed.
“It still has the old language – the name of the park – and so there’s been talk of quotes,” said Trustee Tony Pivec, who is also ICTC superintendent. “I did reach out to our welding class there on Tahlequah campus and they’re willing to go forward and do it. We believe we can do it for less than $3,000.”
The board agreed to spend up to $7,000 for ICTC to fix the signs.
Approval of the 2022 monthly meeting dates, times, and location were granted. The board voted to meet every third Wednesday of each month in the council chambers at City Hall at 4 p.m., instead of 5:30 p.m.
Jennifer Garvin, membership and economic development manager for the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce, said Neon Productions spent the majority of Tuesday driving around and filming parts of Tahlequah.
“We hyped and we road in the back of a truck and filmed, but we got some really great footage and I think it’s going to showcase our town,” said Garvin.
The footage won’t be available for at least three months.
What's next
The next Tahlequah Regional Development Authority meeting is Nov. 18 at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall.
