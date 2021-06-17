TRDA continues discussion on strategic plan

The Tahlequah Regional Development Authority took no action on a strategic plan during a June 16 special meeting.
CEO-President Nathan Reed said the plan is different than the “Advance” Economic Development Strategic Plan" the board approved in 2020.
“That plan was used, but what we are doing now is more TRDA/Tahlequah centric. Jim [Fram] did an overall economic development plan and this one is an organizational plan,” said Reed.
The board discussed its vision statement, community needs and wants, a three-year action plan related to goals, and how to fund the plan.
Dr. Dilene Crockett, professor of Management at Northeastern State University, asked the board to come up with common distinctive characteristics for Tahlequah.
Trustee Anna Knight suggested a small-business support and quality workforce. Business retention and expansion, as well as increased wages, were added.
“I would venture to said that economic development is much more common for community development and quality of life,” said Reed.
Trustee Dower Combs said more amenities are needed for those wanting to do things “after hours."
“Just a little lesson in economics: The only way to grow an economy is to bring in money from outside the economy, so retail just recirculates the money that’s here. You have to export something – and really, truly in Cherokee County, there are two manufacturers that export and that’s it,” said Knight.
Knight added that tourism is an export business, since those coming in are spending money and leaving it here.
“Another trend is with the way the workforce has turned that people can work from home now. That’s another opportunity to grow your economy, as people who are working from home move here, and they’re bringing money in from the outside and spending it here,” said Knight.
Reed said their job as TRDA trustees is angled toward tourism development.
“You’ve got to have things that want to bring them here, other than the natural amenities that we’ve got. The development piece of the businesses and supporting those things – that is our job,” he said.
Chairman Josh Hutchins then asked what other distinctive characteristics Tahlequah and Cherokee County had. The Illinois River, Lake Tenkiller, and Lake Fort Gibson were cited.
What's next
The next Tahlequah Regional Development Authority meeting is July 21 at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall.
