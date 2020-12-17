The Tahlequah Regional Development Authority Board discussed the potential acquisition of the old Shawnee Street Theater during a Wednesday, Dec. 16 meeting.
Trustee Randy Merciez questioned CEO-President Nathan Reed about an email he had sent to Mayor Sue Catron.
"I had gotten word that there was an email that went from you to the mayor, basically telling her the TRDA was passing on this opportunity," Merciez said. "I didn't realize you'd have the ability to make that call. Everyone on this board seemed to express the interest to move forward with this project."
Catron has said the purchase of the old Shawnee Street Theater was intended to potentially build a new City Hall where the parking area is now located. The property has been listed for sale with Century 21 Wright Real Estate for $500,000, and Catron said the city could buy it for $325,000.
The property is owned by the Regional University System of Oklahoma, which is willing to negotiate a discount. Catron wanted to purchase the property from RUSO, and sell it to the TRDA.
The board had asked Reed to gather numbers and information to create an estimated budget by the December meeting.
"The email did not say that we were not moving forward or not interested in moving forward," said Reed. "It said we had some concerns and some issues and we were going to discuss it. It was, 'We're not sure and we don't want you to bank us on for sure doing this.'"
Due to the costs of buying the property and paying for renovations alone, Reed said there are limits as to what TRDA can do with it.
"Is the primary purpose of this whole deal to save the historic building in downtown, or is it for future development purposes and to create future income for TRDA?" asked TRDA Chair Mark Gish.
Trustee Dower Combs said the primary interest is economic development of the property.
"I don't know if preserving a piece of it really makes [a difference] -- if we're talking about redevelopment, maybe keeping a historical marker. I just think we do need to determine what would be a suitable interest from the highest and best use of the property," said Merciez.
Gish asked if the biggest obstacle to the project is the initial sale price, and whether it would be economically viable.
"The only reason we did it is because of the price point. It came to a point where you've got something comparable next door already that has sold at multiples above purchase price," said City Administrator Alan Chapman. "The viability for parking - you've got to have downtown parking, and that alone. Put up some new lights and let's have some downtown parking."
Gish said the board hasn't turned its back on project, and said he spoke with Catron recently.
"She gave the indication she was still continuing gathering some facts and figures and information on it. I said we would still like to see those facts and figures and the information. We do have some questions regarding timeframes involved," said Gish.
The board gave its nod to a memorandum of understanding with the Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce to form the Heartland Advanced Medical Manufacturing Regional Cluster.
"Our thought is to create a cluster that focuses on medical manufacturing. That's simply because Tahlequah and Fayetteville both have health care as a prime industry within our communities," said Reed. "This will create an actual entity cluster that will help us recruit those medical manufactures to this area."
TRDA will provide 20 hours monthly of executive and support staff, use of office and conference spaces, and monthly management performance records.
"[We'll] provide annual-monthly financial support in the amount of $12,000 in 12 equal payments," said Reed. "We would pay basically $1,000 a month to the Fayetteville Chamber [of Commerce]. The reason we're providing financial support [is] ... they're going to have the employee and they're going to pay the expenses. They are requesting we pay $12,000 of those expenses."
The board discussed the formation of committees within TRDA to handle certain inquiries.
"I think two separates ones is what it will probably be - just so we could talk about things and you could have some expertise," Reed said.
Gish suggested forming a personnel committee and a development committee, while Trustee Anna Knight said a development committee and an administrative committee.
"It would bring outside people in to the committee to get expertise and involve additional stakeholders in some of the stuff that we're doing," said Knight.
Trustee Jeff Reasor was absent.
What's next
The next Tahlequah Regional Development Authority meeting is Jan. 20 at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.