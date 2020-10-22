The Board of the Tahlequah Regional Development Authority halted the process of a rent deferral request for C3 during an Oct. 21.
The board had originally agreed to a four-month waiver, conditional upon a four-month extension on the lease at the end of the first term. However, Trustee Randy Merciez said C3 officials indicated if TRDA wasn't willing to extend the lease by an additional three months, then to forget the agreement as a whole.
"There's been a lot of attempted communications going back and forth with C3 and myself," Merciez said. "The latest is that Nawaz Ahmed initially agreed to the rent deferral we discussed at the last meeting, and then came back subsequently weeks later and said his boss rejected it."
Merciez advised Ahmed that TRDA wasn't willing to give the additional three-month extension.
"I read your communication back and forth with them and thank you so very much for handling this for us," Chairman Mark Gish said. "You let them know in no uncertain terms that we were very supportive of C3, their workforce, and their efforts here in town, and we wanted to accommodate them to the best of our ability. I appreciate everything you communicated to him on our behalf."
The Board of the Tahlequah Regional Development Authority tabled action related to the hiring of a CEO-president during an Aug. 19 meeting.
Trustees approved a final invoice from Community Growth Strategies for $4,000.
The board gave its nod to hire Jaci Taylor to conduct the TRDA 2020 audit at $3,500.
What's next
The next Tahlequah Regional Development Authority meeting is Nov. 19 at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall.
