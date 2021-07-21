The Tahlequah Regional Development Authority took no action on changing part of its indenture during a July 21 meeting.
Trustee Randy Merciez said he spoke with City Administrator Alan Chapman earlier in the day and was advised on what would be the best option TRDA should take. The change in the indenture would allow TRDA to invest monies not required for immediate use in ways deemed appropriate by the board of trustees.
“Alan’s recommendation is that we talk to a trust indenture attorney who specializes in those things,” Merciez said. “He said it’s not always just as simple as making a motion and taking it before City Council, because there are state laws that get involved.”
Chapman’s recommendation was for TRDA to go through an attorney before bringing the item to the council.
The board gave its nod to waive a late fee for C3/CustomerContactChannels for its March rental payment.
CEO-President Nathan Reed updated the board on the Development Committee meeting from July 14. The committee discussed the Heartland Advanced Medical Manufacturing Regional Cluster, and how those meetings have taken place recently.
The goal of HAMMRC is to create a cluster that focuses on medical manufacturing. TRDA will provide 20 hours each month of executive and support staff, use of office and conference spaces, and monthly management performance records.
Planning and Development Director Taylor Tannehill asked the committee for thoughts on a medical marijuana processing/grow facility in the industry park.
City Attorney Grant Lloyd said that may make an impact on whether TRDA could qualify for federal grants, since marijuana is still classified as an illegal Schedule I drug at the federal level.
Trustees approved changing their mailing address for their bank and credit card statements to the address of the officer for their contracted accountant, Drew Kimble. Kimble was also added to have informational access to the bank and credit card statements.
What’s next
A special Tahlequah Regional Development Authority meeting is Aug. 18 at 11:30 a.m.
