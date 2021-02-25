The Board of the Tahlequah Regional Development Authority took no action this week on entering in an agreement to start the Heartland Advanced Medical Manufacturing Regional Cluster.
During a Feb. 24 meeting, CEO-President Nathan Reed said the goal is to create a cluster that focuses on medical manufacturing. TRDA will provide 20 hours monthly of executive and support staff, use of office and conference spaces, and monthly management performance records.
TRDA will pay $1,000 a month to the Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce and will be entitled to two votes in matters before the Board of Directors.
The board gave nod to accept Rural Development Block Grant funds for the implementation of the Entrepreneur and Small Business Strategic Plan by Startup Junkie.
"We are going after about $175,000 that will cover a three-year implementation plan Startup Junkie is currently doing," said Reed. "That will basically help me well above and beyond what I had anticipated in rolling out this plan whenever we started."
Startup Junkie consultants will complete an entrepreneurship ecosystem environmental study in Tahlequah and Cherokee County. The project will involve an environmental scan and a 10-year projection of the business development and entrepreneurship opportunities for the region.
It will take four months to complete the work, which started Feb. 1, and will conclude by May 7. A full report and final comprehensive blueprint will be presented to the TRDA board and the Tahlequah City Council
TRDA Chair Mark Gish and Vice Chair Jeff Reasor stepped down from their roles during Wednesday's meeting.
"I've been doing this for about 15 years and [Jeff] has longer. It's been quite a ride and we've made a lot of progress," said Gish. "We have a very good executive director and we've always had good trustees. I want to thank those especially here tonight, because everyone at one time or another rolled up their sleeves, got down to business, and that's very appreciated especially the volunteer group."
Reasor echoed Gish and said he wished some of today's accomplishments with TRDA would have been completed a lot earlier.
"Here we are today, and I feel good where we're leaving things, and it's just the beginning," said Reasor. "I know we've got other things we're going to be doing, so I'm excited for you and I'm going to get on to another chapter in my life."
Trustee Josh Hutchins was appointed chair, while Trustee Randy Merciez was appointed vice chair.
Newly appointed Trustees Tony Pivec and Matt Brassfield were sworn in before the meeting.
What's next
The next Tahlequah Regional Development Authority meeting is March 17 at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall.
