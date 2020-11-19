The Tahlequah Regional Development Authority Board discussed a potential acquisition with the mayor during a Nov. 18 meeting.
Tahlequah Mayor Sue Catron said the city intends to purchase the old Shawnee Street Theater to potentially build a new City Hall where the parking area is now located.
“Shortly after I was sworn in, [Northeastern State University] President Dr. Steve Turner and I started having conversations about what uses the city may have with this property,” Catron said. “It was really was just chat, up until COVID-19 hit, and we started talking about space within this courthouse and whether the county needed additional space.”
Catron said there was interest in the basement of the courthouse, which currently houses City Hall.
“We could foresee that we might need to be building a City Hall at some point. We kind of ramped up the conversation with President Turner and he spoke to members of the Regional University System of Oklahoma, because they actually own the property and they were willing to — provided he was selling to the city — allow us to negotiate a much deeper discount than what he was going to be able to do with the general population," Catron said.
The property has been listed for sale with Century 21 Wright Real Estate for $500,000, and Catron said the city could buy it for $325,000. She said it construction won't begin immediately, the property could be held for investment purposes."
The mayor would like to purchase the property from RUSO, and sell it to the TRDA.
“We’ve got an entity in town who is intended to buy properties and then hold them for a possible turn and possible profit. That’s why I’m here talking to you this evening, to see if you would be interested in this – once the city buys the property, buying it from the city and holding it for that potential investment,” Catron said.
NSU had invested $906,000 in renovations and equipment in 2004, but stopped using the facility in 2012.
Trustee Randy Merciez asked the mayor to describe the condition of the inside of the building.
“The roof has been deteriorated and so it’s been raining inside for quite some time,” Catron said. “The original stone part is still [dry], except for one corner where there’s a little bit of drainage.”
Chairman Mark Gish asked the mayor for clarification on her idea about the city purchasing the property, and TRDA buying it from the city.
“What we would do is to buy the parking the area where we would building, and hopefully by that point, the part with old original stone structure will be sold to somebody who is interested in doing something with that,” Catron said.
Trustee Josh Hutchins reiterated what Catron said, and Merciez threw out the idea of keeping the property and leasing it back.
CEO-President Nathan Reed said he appreciated the fact that TRDA is interested in bringing in positive revenue.
“If that happens with the purchase in holding of this building, then I would say as long as it’s equal to or greater than what we would be getting in interest, go for it,” Reed said. “Obviously my goal is going to be to put something in it, and one of the things I’ll be discussing in my president’s report may fill that building.”
The board asked Reed to gather numbers and information to create an estimated budget by the December meeting.
During the president's report, Reed said his focus is on small business development, and Tahlequah is a town of small businesses.
“We don’t have the manufactures and the industries. We’ve got the university and we’ve got Cherokee Nation, and then after that you start looking at Walmart and Reasor’s,” Reed said. “You want to have more jobs not related to the retail sector, and that’s what we’re trying to grow, develop, and support.”
Reed said he had a meeting with the Oklahoma Small Business Development Center, which used to be under the NSU umbrella.
“The relationship did not work, because there was not support within the community for sending the businesses there, and it just was not a good cycle to keep it flowing,” Reed said. “Because of my work with OSBDC in Fayetteville, I know that is a very crucial piece of small business development.”
Reed said the OSBCD will send him a plan to bring to Tahlequah.
The board gave its nod to end an Interlocal agreement with the city by Dec. 31.
“We have an agreement with the city for the [general manager] for $400 and we did have $300 for finance, but Drew [Kimble] took that on so that was changed in June,” Reed said. “I am taking over the general manager duties and that’s kind of in my job description, so there’s no need for that anymore.”
Trustee Jeff Reasor was absent.
What's next
The next Tahlequah Regional Development Authority meeting is Dec. 16 at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall.
