TRDA has 40 years of history behind it

The Tahlequah Regional Development Authority has seven-member board that makes decisions on management, operation and development of the Tahlequah Industrial Park and Cherokee County.
TRDA CEO-President Nathan Reed said the land for the Industrial Park was donated 40 years ago by Clyde Felts, D.E. Morrison, and Eunice B. Ross.
“It was to drive economic development to bring in good-paying jobs, and that was done in the 1980s,” Reed said.
According to the original trust indenture, the purpose of TRDA was to assist the City of Tahlequah and State of Oklahoma, acting by and through mayor and city council, agencies, and citizens in making the most efficient use of all economic resources.
TRDA is a municipal government body entrusted with overseeing the Tahlequah Business and Industry Park. There are currently three commercial tenants in the Industrial Park: Consolidated Communications, Backwoods Foods, and C3/Customer Contact Channels.
TRDA, formally known as the Tahlequah Industrial Authority, changed its name in 2020 after increasing the number of trustees from five to seven.
Trustees gave an architect the go-ahead to proceed with plans on two buildings for the Industrial Park in 2017.
“They went through the process of getting them designed and then in that process, it came about that they decided they should probably do a master plan before they added two buildings in the park,” said Reed.
That was when TRDA partnered with Olsson & Associates, an Oklahoma City consulting firm. The authority selected the firm in September 2017 to perform services such as property assessment, targeting viability assessment, and master planning of the Tahlequah Industrial Park.
The firm's projects encompass site and civil, transportation, water, environmental, field operations, survey and facilities. Reed said it was more of an asset study than anything.
“I use the plan regularly to see where the park can go, and whenever I pitched a prospect, I used it,” Reed said. “Nothing more than, ‘We have a plan,’ because it wasn’t plan where you need to act on these things. It was more of a ‘Here’s what’s possible on this land.’”
Today, TRDA has several upcoming projects and plans in place to ensure economic growth in the park, in Tahlequah, and in Cherokee County.
Trustees recently approved the hiring of marketing video firm, Neon Cloud Productions, for economic development videos.
For business growth, TRDA will be continuing the Heartland Advanced Medical Manufacturing Regional Cluster, and making sure they put their best foot forward to recruit to Tahlequah. The goal of HAMMRC is to create a cluster that focuses on medical manufacturing.
TRDA will look at putting together a consortium of businesses and workforce creators to ensure demand can be met.
Everise and TRDA will collaborate in bringing 200-plus jobs to the area and adding an additional 5,000 square feet to the existing building.
The board has spent the past few months discussing its strategic plan: vision statement, community needs and wants, a three-year action plan related to goals, and funding the plan. Reed said the plan is different than the “Advance” Economic Development Strategic Plan" the board approved in 2020.
With small business support, trustees wanted to find ways to implement the Startup Junkie Plan and use existing resources to support entrepreneurs, but also support small businesses.
In February, Tahlequah Mayor Sue Catron appointed to new trustees to the board: Tony Pivec and Matt Brassfield. That meant Chair Mark Gish and Vice Chair Jeff Reasor left after 15 years in their roles. Trustee Josh Hutchins was appointed chair by the board, while Trustee Randy Merciez was appointed vice chair.
Board members are Hutchins, Merciez, and trustees Pivec, Brassfield, Dower Combs, Anna Knight, and Paula Mutzig.
