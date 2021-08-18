The Tahlequah Regional Development Authority approved the hiring of a marketing video firm during an Aug. 18 special meeting.
CEO-President Nathan Reed said the development committee received five bids, but they had a choice in mind.
“They have recommended Neon Cloud Productions; this company does only economic development videos and they don’t do anything else. Anything you see on their website or that they put out is specific to economic development,” said Reed.
Trustee Anna Knight made a motion to hire the firm with a budget of up to $15,000. Trustee Paula Mutzig seconded.
The board took no action regarding the needs of Everise for growing employment in Tahlequah. Everise and TRDA will collaborate in bringing 200-plus jobs to the area.
Everise, formally known as C3/CustomerContactChannels, announced it would need more space for those jobs.
“They only have 188 seats right now and they want 248 agents in, and the rest will be working from home, another 200 or so working from home. The building they’ve got now with the 188 [seats], there’s no way they can reconfigure or redo anything to get more,” Reed said.
Everise officials asked that either an additional 5,000 square feet be added to the existing building, or a 20,000-square-foot new building be constructed.
The development committee discussed the matter and recommended the board go with the additional space to the existing building.
“It makes more sense, because if you do a new building, you’re left with that building. You’re still going to have renovate and it does not lend itself anything other than an office-type building, so we [can add] some dock doors and convert it to a warehouse,” said Reed.
In other business, the board discussed the strategic plan and goals they have in mind.
Dr. Dilene Crockett, professor of management at Northeastern State University, had asked the board during the June meeting to come up with common distinctive characteristics for Tahlequah.
Reed said the plan is different than the “Advance” Economic Development Strategic Plan" the board approved in 2020.
Trustees discussed its vision statement, community needs and wants, a three-year action plan related to goals, and how to fund the plan.
“We’ve done some goal areas and things to work on: small business support, business growth, workforce and training, and housing development,” said Reed.
With small business support, trustees wanted to find ways to implement Startup Junkie Plan and use existing resources to support entrepreneurs, but also support small businesses.
For business growth, they'll be continuing the Heartland Advanced Medical Manufacturing Regional Cluster, and making sure they put their best foot forward to recruit to Tahlequah. The goal of HAMMRC is to create a cluster that focuses on medical manufacturing.
TRDA will look at putting together a consortium of businesses and workforce creators to ensure demand can be met.
What's next
The next Tahlequah Regional Development Authority meeting is Sept. 15 at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall.
