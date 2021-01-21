The Board of the Tahlequah Regional Development Authority signed a contract with Startup Junkie during a Jan. 20 meeting.
Startup Junkie consultants will complete an entrepreneurship ecosystem environmental study in Tahlequah and Cherokee County.
"This outcome of this project will be a complete environmental scan and 10-year projection of the business development and entrepreneurship opportunities for the region," the proposed statement of work said. "The consultant will create a comprehensive blueprint for creating and sustaining a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem in Tahlequah Area."
Executive consultant Martha Londagin told the board she will talk with small business owners regarding all aspects of starting a business.
"The main thing is to listen to people about what's here that's wonderful and works," said Londagin. "I want to talk to people who just opened a business here the past six months to a year. 'What were the challenges to you, what do you wish had been here, what did you go get help with in Tulsa, what did you get help with from a friend?'"
The project requires four months for completion, beginning Feb. 1 and concluding by May 7. A full report and final comprehensive blueprint will be presented to the TRDA Board and the City Council
The board gave its nod to a memorandum of understanding with the city of Tahlequah. According to the agreement, the city agreed to provide $50,000 to TRDA for a strategic building plan for Startup Junkie.
What's next
The next Tahlequah Regional Development Authority meeting is Feb. 17 at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall.
