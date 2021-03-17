The Board of the Tahlequah Regional Development Authority amended articles of incorporation and entered into an agreement to start the Heartland Advanced Medical Manufacturing Regional Cluster, pending the changes, during a March 17 meeting.
CEO-President Nathan Reed said the goal is to create a cluster that focuses on medical manufacturing. TRDA will provide 20 hours each month of executive and support staff, use of office and conference spaces, and monthly management performance records.
TRDA will pay $1,000 a month to the Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce and will be entitled to two votes in matters before the Board of Directors.
The board gave its nod to allow Reed to solicit bids for hay baling at the Tahlequah Business and Technology Park and the Tahlequah Municipal Airport.
Reed said it was time to put out an advertisement for hay baling, and he’s already been contacted by bidders who are interested.
“I am basically going to do what was done last year because Mark [Gish] said the airport wants to keep moving forward,” said Reed. “If they try to do it, they hit some restrictions and then bringing in funds makes it a little bit more difficult, so they just want us to take care of it.”
The board entered into executive session to discuss confidential communications with Attorney Grant Lloyd related to investigation, claim, and/or action against Customer Contact Channels (C3). However, the board took no action on the matter and didn’t discuss what the item pertained to.
What's next
The next Tahlequah Regional Development Authority meeting is April 21 at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.