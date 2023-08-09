Josh Allen, Ward 4 Tahlequah city councilor, was sworn in as board member for the Tahlequah Regional Development Authority board meeting on Aug. 9.
Allen, a newly elected councilor, currently heads up Tahlequah Resource Outreach Team, working to bring all providers of services to the unhoused together.
In the discussion of the financial reports from July 2023, board member Paula Mutzig asked about copies of checks not being included in the report.
“For some reason, they didn’t have the checks on the statement this month,” said Nathan Reed, CEO and president of TRDA.
Reed delivered the president’s report.
“We had a good strategic plan discussion at the meeting of [Heartland Advanced Medical Manufacturing Cluster Region] last month,” said Reed. “But we also had Mark Goodman [at the meeting], who is hired by the Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce and who does a lot of data analytic studies for [us].”
Reed said Goodman did impact studies for Project Shot and Optomi, doing business as Provalus, and a study on the labor shed for HAMMCR. “Labor shed” is the area from whence workers come.
“We got to see where the labor force comes from into Tahlequah every day, and you’d be shocked at some of the zip codes that come into Tahlequah every single day for work,” said Reed. “It included Owasso, Claremore, Broken Arrow, and it actually included McAlester.”
HAMMRC is a collaboration between towns along U.S. Highway 62 from Tahlequah to Northwest Arkansas. Their goal is to help bring the manufacturing of medical equipment to the area.
“Project Shot” is the code word given by Oklahoma Department of Commerce to Cross Industries, a plastics manufacturing company moving from Canada to Tahlequah. A code word is given to keep the inquiries that come through ODC’s portal anonymous until a company is willing to make the move official.
Cross Industries has projected about 30 days until the company relocates to Tahlequah. The purchasing contract on the property at 1598 Park Hill Road, formerly known as the groundskeeper property, has closed.
“[Cross] is in the plastic molding injections realm, more a refined manufacturer,” said Reed. “He says he can go from a napkin sketch all the way through manufacturer.”
Reed replied to Allen’s questions regarding Cross Industries, saying one of the reasons TRDA recruited Cross heavily was that HAMMRC supported an entrepreneur with a product that needs to be manufactured locally.
“Fifteen-ish jobs to start with and [Cross Industries’] average wage is a little higher than most. The request for proposal that came from the state said it was about $80,000,” said Reed, in response to Allen’s request for an update on the company.
A meeting of HAMMRC executive team next week is bringing a representative of the Eastern Oklahoma Development Department. There is a new grant out from the Economic Development Administration called Recompete, similar to the Build Back Better Grant.
If TRDA gets to the second round of the Recompete Grant, about 20 applicants will be in the $20 million to $50 million range to implement the items HAMMRC put forward in the strategic plan. This will take care of all the paperwork to pay a full-time person needed for a grant this size. Provalus is officially downtown, and there was a great turnout for the soft opening, board members reported. Work is about to begin on the Workman Building. The design is complete and asbestos abatement will start soon. All of the documents with Cherokee Nation for Provalus are now in place.
TRDA is working on creating recurring revenues. Currently, it has a land lease and a building it leases out, but tha’s all the revenue TRDA generates.
“It’s really hard to do economic development on no budget,” said Reed. “We’ve been doing [economic development] since I started almost three years ago, and we’ve got some wins and some momentum. People see what TRDA does as opposed to before. TRDA didn’t have a big face in the community and now we feel we do.”
What’s next
The next TRDAmeeting is Sept. 12 at 4 p.m. at the Chamber board room.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.