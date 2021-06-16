The Board of the Tahlequah Regional Development Authority appointed a designee to the Heartland Advanced Medical Manufacturing Regional Cluster during a June 16 meeting.
CEO-President Nathan Reed said the board can pick anyone it chooses for the HAMMRC Board of Directors.
"Because of the progress we're making, we will start having board meetings soon, and we just need to have approval from this board on who you want to be in that voting seat," said Reed.
HAMMRC focuses on medical manufacturing, and TRDA will provide 20 hours each month of executive and support staff, use of office conference spaces, and monthly management performance records.
Chairman Josh Hutchins said this is something he's especially interested in.
"Here's the deal: I learned with 12 years in the military [that] you don't volunteer yourself," said Hutchins. "Considering it was the chairman that [had] the original suggestion, and this is something I have a lot of interest in, if you're OK with that, then I'd do it."
Reed said the goal is to begin having HAMMRC Board of Directors meetings before members of the TRDA regroup for their July meeting.
The board was also updated on the Administrative and Development committees.
Members of the administrative committee met June 2 and discussed a possible partnership with Indian Capital Technology Center on LED signs at entrances to the Industrial Park.
"Those came back at about $35,000, and so we moved into talking about maybe just one sign - potentially on Choctaw [Street] and the [Bertha Parker] Bypass. We're just trying to figure out what the best option is before we spend [funds] on signs."
Trustee Anna Knight requested the board look at options for investing funds in a higher-interest-bearing account than what they currently have.
"I did talk with [Grant Lloyd] and he said his interpretation, as the city attorney, was that if we had funds in our account and we didn't have them earmarked within the next roughly five years to be used, then as city attorney, he can request that the unused funds that are just sitting there be returned to the city," said Reed.
Reed said that was something he didn't personally see in the trust indenture, and Knight commented that Lloyd "makes stuff up."
Reed said an indenture he read stated the city had no claim to anything pertaining to TRDA.
"If the city attorney is going to suggest taking assets from TRDA [then], I think we need our own attorney, and not share with the city any longer," said Knight.
Reed clarified that Lloyd never directly stated he would request those unused funds be returned to the city, but that option was available.
The development committee met June 9 and welcomed new members: Freddie Ferrell to represent the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce and small businesses; Kim Dorr to represent the Tahlequah Public Works Authority; and Amanda Hooper representing community members and manufacturing engineers.
"The one thing they suggested from the committee was that they wanted to see marketing ramped up, the [Industrial] Park, and economic development in general. They want to continue to look at the virtual specs and how that might work, and the cost value of building and owning a small warehouse for prospects," said Reed.
