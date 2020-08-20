The Tahlequah Regional Development Authority Board tabled action related to the hiring of a CEO/president during an Aug. 19 meeting.

The board offered the job to a Memphis man during a special meeting in July. Trustee Josh Hutchins made the motion to hire Joe Berry for TRDA at a rate of $82,000 a year. However, Berry declined the offer, and trustees tabled that item after a 30-minute executive session.

The board also tabled action to approve C3/CustomerContactChannels’ rent deferral request. Trustees had already approved a rent relief for C3 during the April 15 meeting. The board had agreed to a four-month waiver, conditional upon a four-month extension on the lease at the end of the first term. However, trustees were informed C3 had not paid its August rent — the first rent payment due since the extension.

“In a nutshell, C3 is asking for a recast on what you guys already provided them, and I told them to put it in writing and I would present it to you all,” said City Attorney Grant Lloyd. “They’re suggesting they’re still having hardships due to COVID and would like another three-month nonpayment.”

Trustee Randy Merciez said he would like to see C3’s financial statements before he made a decision, and Chairman Mark Gish agreed.

What's next

The next Tahlequah Regional Development Authority meeting is Sept. 16 at 5:30 p.m. The nature of the pandemic in the ensuing days will determine whether the meeting is held in person or over Zoom.

