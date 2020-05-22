The Tahlequah Regional Development Authority appointed two committees during a May 20 meeting.
Instead of awarding a hay-baling bid at TRDA Park and the Tahlequah Municipal Airport for $5,125, the board voted to reject the bid.
"I was talking with the former airport director Greg Blish about how this has gone in the past, and I mentioned to him if there was anybody that he would comment on a historic standpoint that the airport would want to avoid. This gentlemen's name was on the list of people he did not think we should do business with," said City Attorney Grant Lloyd.
Trustee Josh Hutchins voted against rejecting the bid because of the board's limited options this close to June.
Board Chairman Mark Gish agreed and asked if they could appoint a committee of three trustees to look for a hay bailer.
"Would the trustees be comfortable with letting a three-person committee award this, rather than having a full-blown meeting?" Gish asked.
Trustee Anna Knight made a motion for the committee to award the hay-bailing contract once Kelley Robertson obtains bids.
Hutchins seconded. Trustees Randy Merciez, Dower Combs, and Paula Mutzig agreed to serve on the committee.
The second appointed committee was to work with Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce representatives in negotiations for an executive director position.
Knight, who also serves on the TACC board, said it was agreed that TRDA would employ the executive director this time.
"Kelley also mentioned that she was going to work on a vista application just for TRDA to work with the executive director in managing that, and then, of course, we would have to work out any kind of details," said Knight.
"It would be similar to the segregation of duties or the duties that I gave you at the last meeting. It's really just leadership and strategic planning, and the rest of the duties will just be primarily business retention. It reduces redundancy between the chamber and TRDA."
Trustees Merciez, Combs, and Gish volunteered to be on the committee.
Trustee Jeff Reasor was absent.
To submit bids for the hay baling-contract, send information to Kelley Robertson at the Chamber of Commerce, kelley@tahlequahchamber.com
