Trustees with the Tahlequah Regional Development Authority, during a May 18 meeting, were informed on several operations.
During his president's report, CEO-President Nathan Reed said that the TRDA was working with Small Business Development Center on putting together workshops/seminars for small-business support. A survey will be going out to ensure TRDA offers needed events.
A Job Fair by Cherokee Nation is May 19 and Project Wreath company will be there to see if workforce is OK in the area.
What's next
The next Tahlequah Regional Development Authority meeting is Wednesday, June 15 at 4 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall.
