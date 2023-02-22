Treasurer explains how city sales tax returns calculated

When it comes to sales tax allocations for municipalities, the numbers returned by the state to individual cities can involve a number of figures, Tahlequah's treasurer explained - and those depend on the time of year.
The current sales tax rate for Tahlequah is 9.5%, a total consisting of 4.5% for the Oklahoma state sales tax, 1.75% for Cherokee County sales tax, and 3.25% for Tahlequah's city tax.
"When the seller completes their sales tax report, they list the total sales made in each city and each county, and then remit the total tax collected in each," said Emily Haxton, of the Oklahoma Tax Commission.
Tahlequah City Treasurer Marty Hainzinger said the city's sales tax always increases in December due to seasonal spending, and year-end bonuses are issued to employees.
"The use tax is a small portion of our overall tax, but it's a representation of, basically, Google and Amazon and online purchases," he said.
The OTC has argued that all tangible goods sold within the state are subject to sales tax, so online retailers began collecting that money at the time of purchase in 2017, when a new law was introduced.
"There was a competitive disadvantage because when you ordered online, there was no tax. You could buy things cheaper online and not be taxed, versus going to Walmart or someplace local. It leveled the overall playing field," Hainzinger said of the internet tax.
While it may be hard to fathom that anything remotely positive came from the COVID-19 pandemic, Hainzinger said, there are some silver linings.
"The government funding that was made available to the municipalities to help offset any losses was one big funding source, and we still have $2.8 million of the second part of that funding: the American Rescue Plan Act. We've got those funds to go to specific projects, and that was an ultimate, from COVID," he said.
Hainzinger added that the data shows residents were locked down and spending money on their goods and services locally.
"Since COVID, we've had an increase in tax collections to the city, and they've stayed up since that time. Our gross collections have be over close to $1 million, and pre-COVID, they were below $1 million," he said.
Voters approved an initiative on a city ballot to collect an additional 3/4-penny sales tax to fund $22 million in capital improvement projects in 2013. The sales tax increase amounted to 75 cents more for every $100 spent on taxable items in Tahlequah. It was set to have a 15-year life span, and analysts at the time said the city could pay it off in 10 years.
The city pledged the revenue from the sales tax to a trust that was created for the purpose of incurring the debt.
In 2019, a half-cent sales tax initiative was fronted by Mayor Sue Catron, who at the time said the purpose was to complete the 2013 bond projects. It passed.
Several annual events are specifically geared toward shopping locally for holidays, and those are favorites for residents and tourists alike: OKsWagen Festival, Ladies Night Out, Cookie Stroll on Main, and the Red Fern Festival, among others. The Cherokee National Holiday also brings in dollars.
Although some residents have suggested Tahlequah's sales tax is too high when combined with state and county levies, a quick survey of nearby towns indicates otherwise. Sallisaw's tax is 9.9%, Wagoner's is 9.8%, Hulbert's is 10.25%, and Locust Grove's is 10.88%. Muskogee's sales tax total is slightly lower, at 9.15%, and Tulsa's is 8.5%. Larger cities tend to have lower sales taxes because they can pull from a greater variety of funding sources and have larger populations to pay the taxes.
Voters passed the countywide lodging tax in 2020, approving allocation of a 4% of gross rental receipts, and 25% is directed to the county for roadside beautification and litter removal. The other 75% is earmarked for tourism marketing, advertising, and promotion of the lodging, other local businesses and attractions.
Genny Maiden, Tourism Council chair, said tourism is improving in Tahlequah and Cherokee County. Sales collected over $164,000 in 2020 and 2021, and then from July 2021 through April 2022, $177,000 was collected in hotel/motel tax - a 45% increase.
Cherokee County Treasurer JoAnna Champlain said sales tax collection is done through the OTC, as her office collects land taxes that are calibrated by the Assessor's Office.
Haxton said sales tax for counties is based on the point of sale of the tangible personal property.
"If that occurs within a county's borders, the county's sales tax or use tax rate is applied to the sale, along with the state 4.5%, and then also a city rate if in a city border, as well," Haxton said.
The OTC gathers all taxes collected for each city and county and will apportion it either on or before the 10th of the following month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.