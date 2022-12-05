OKLAHOMA CITY – Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat announced Republican committee leadership roles and assignments for the upcoming the 59th Oklahoma Legislature that begins in February.
The list of local GOP committee chairmen, vice chairmen, and committee assignments includes Sen. Tom Woods, R-Westville, Agriculture and Rural Affairs, Retirement and Insurance, Energy and Telecommunications, Appropriations, and General Government and Transportation; Sen. Blake Stephens, R-Tahlequah, for Tourism and Wildlife, Aeronautics and Transportation, Public Safety, and Appropriations; and Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, for Joint Committee on Administrative Rules, Tourism and Wildlife, Education, Health and Human Service, and Oklahoma Office of Management and Enterprise Services/American Rescue Plan Act Oversight.
Treat also announced his Republican leadership team for the upcoming 59th Oklahoma Legislature.
“I have chosen these individuals to help lead our caucus and work with the committees to ensure we are passing legislation that is in the best interest of Oklahomans,” said Treat. “I am honored they have accepted the opportunity to help lead the senate in these respective roles. Together, we will ensure the state is being fiscally responsible, agencies are operating efficiently and taxpayer dollars are not being wasted.”
The pro tem was reelected to his leadership role last month during the GOP caucus retreat. Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, assistant whip, was named to Treat’s leadership team.
For a list of room numbers, meeting days and times, go to https://oksenate.gov/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.