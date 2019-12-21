Christmas trees are a tradition brought to America with German immigrants. Many families enjoy decorating a tree in the home and sometimes outdoors, too.
Meredith Coon recalls her family planting a tree.
"We used to always get a real tree with a root ball and plant it in my parents' yard, so it's neat to see them now and remember when we planted them, what happened that year, all the fun," she said. "Now, some of them are so big it's hard to believe they were a Christmas tree in our house."
Leslie Bridges has happy memories of the aluminum Christmas trees from the 1960s that had rotating four-color wheels that changed the tree color.
"Being with my grandparents and that silver tree with the colors is a favorite memory from the time I was little, and the food, and lots of love," said Bridges. "Everything tasted better then."
A tradition they celebrate now, said Bridges, is going to look at lights as a family.
"We always eat Christmas dinner as a group on Christmas," Bridges said. "And we decorate the tree as a family. I still have all of my mother's ornaments."
An old Hallmark ornament of Santa with a list is her favorite.
As a youth in Connecticut, Jon Edwards had acres of woods to play in and sometimes had his Christmas tree picked out during the summer. The scent of a real tree was a favorite part of the holidays, along with stringing the decorations.
"I always enjoyed going out in the woods behind our house and cutting a tree from our property," Edwards said. "That's when Christmas started for me."
Linda Venable also has good childhood memories of cutting trees. Roller skates were the best gift she remembered receiving.
"We put up a cedar tree we cut in a field," said Venable. "It had big lights that looked so pretty on the angel hair my mom put on the tree. I liked to lie under the tree and play with it, and later we found out it was spun glass, but it didn't cut me."
Wanda Risley recalls paper chains for the Christmas tree.
"We made paper chains for days before Christmas," said Risley. "I think mama did it to keep us eight kids busy. We looked forward to it, and we made paste out of flour and water. We strung the chains around the trees and the door."
Her favorite gift was a doll.
"Daddy walked me to the old school house for a Christmas program, and I fell in the muddy snow, but didn't let my doll get dirty," said Risley.
Beth Herrington had to laugh as she recalled the experience of her parents putting up the Christmas tree.
"We went out in the country and chopped down a tree. It always had to be to the ceiling; my mother was very particular," she said. "The tree was put in a bucket weighed down with rocks and sand and water to keep it from drying out. She would say 'lean it to the right' or left until it was just right in front of the windows. My dad never said a cross word, but he was worn out getting the tree just right. It was so funny."
The beautiful, hand-blown German glass ornaments were - and still are - Herrington's favorites.
A trip to Cozumel with her husband Tommy is a favorite Christmas memory for Joyce Mannon, who enjoyed all the sights and sounds.
"Watching the Spanish people celebrate was so much fun," Mannon said. "They sang Elvis songs in Spanish and were all dressed up. Their festivities and customs were so interesting to watch in the town square."
Last Christmas, William Brown went zip-lining for the first time in Arizona across four miles of canyons. He said the adrenaline rush was the best part.
"It took three hours to drive there," he said. "We took donkeys to the top. My donkey was named Tomahawk, and it was my first time to see donkeys with satchels."
Snow made riding a four-wheeler even more fun for Daven Kimble. One time, he was pulling his cousin, Hunter Stratton, on a sled behind him through a field, and they were having a blast.
"There were pot holes everywhere I couldn't see under the snow, and I hit one of those with a back tire. I flew off and the four-wheeler rolled a good four times," Kimble said. "The rope was still attached to the sled, and my cousin started flying through the air and hit a tree. He was mad at me and said it's the last time he would let me pull him on a sled."
The experience didn't curb Kimble's enthusiasm for four-wheelers, since neither boy was injured, he said - and recently, he ended up in the lake.
"I thought the water over the road to our boat dock was not as deep as it was, and I was driving with one wheel in the water and one on the bank, then I ended up in the water," he said. "I think I've learned not to drive into the water, ever!"
Barb Chapman will never forget one particular Christmas snow in Minnesota.
"Our driveway was nine-tenths of a mile long, and the drifts were more than 12 feet high. Jack went to get our son Dan from school, and the truck stopped three-fourths of a mile from home," Chapman said. "It was 25 degrees below zero, and they ran sideways to keep the wind off their face. After that, he got an 8-foot blower that fit our tractor and would get up at 4 a.m. to clear our driveway to get to work."
