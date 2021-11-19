Tri-Community W.E.B. group working to fight food insecurity

The U.S. experienced high levels of food insecurity after the COVID-19 pandemic, and to keep families from going hungry, many organizations have been distributing pallets of food to those in need.
One such group is the Tri-Community W.E.B. Association, which continues its work to improve the health and safety of area residents and their youth.
The Tri-Community W.E.B. Association, which serves the Welling, Eldon and Briggs communities, has long been offering meals at a minimal cost. While the pandemic has forced the group to make changes, each week it serves hundreds of meals to those who stop by for lunch on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays. The organization has served more than 80,000 meals in recent years.
The doors have been closed at the W.E.B. community building when it serves food. J.R. Sellers, W.E.B. president, said keeping it closed to the public has kept some regulars from showing up to eat, but it’s also brought in another crowd of people. Should the COVID outlook start to brighten to the point where inside seating is available again, he’ll be prepared to serve even more people.
“On a rainy day, our crowd used to fall off,” he said. “Now, it gets bigger because they know they don’t have to get out, and we serve them in the rain. If this every clears out whenever it’s wide open, we’re going to get our old crowd back, and we’ll have this new crowd, too. So it will be packed.”
For only $2, guests can get a full meal at the W.E.B. community building. On Wednesday, it offered turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, gravy, white beans, cornbread, salad and a dessert. The volunteers see roughly 100 people come through each time, but they expect even more to arrive when they serve a Thanksgiving feast next week.
Not only is the W.E.B. Association helping feed people through its weekly lunches, it’s also been busy searching for pallets of food to distribute to community members. On the second Wednesday of the month, it shares groceries from a food bank out of Tulsa. It's also received help from the Cherokee Nation, and another vegan food distributor has been bringing produce whenever it can, typically transporting in a semi truck of goods.
Vegan food boxes were among the latest batch of groceries. They contained watermelon, cantaloupe, peaches, greens, cabbage, carrots, onions, potatoes, and a vegan turkey roast.
The nonprofit has learned to multitask, too. It recently hosted a free flu, COVID, and booster vaccine day, all in the midst of serving people a hot lunch.
“It went really well,” Pam Sellers said. “We had a big crowd and filled the parking lot full. We had students from [Indian Capital Technology Center] come out and they helped out a lot.”
Last year, the organization received assistance from the Cherokee Nation, which helped install solar panels and a walk-in freezer at its headquarters. The focus was to boost energy efficiency, reduce costs, and reduce the carbon footprint. An initial bill of around $1,300 caused some concern, but the project has since resulted in savings.
“Right now, it’s saving us quite a bit of money,” Sellers said. ”And it will get better. I think we’re going to get to the point where we won’t have an electric bill.”
The work done at the W.E.B. community building is thanks to the help of many charitable people and groups. All of the work is done by volunteers, except for the two cooks the group hired to prepare lunches.
“A lot of people are proud to be part of this,” Sellers said. “There’s a lot of people who aren’t even really part of the community that help us a lot. When we build this, our biggest donors and financing came from out of town.”
While the organization was started and operates via volunteers, that help has diminished since the W.E.B. started requiring workers to wear masks. So members welcome volunteers to come help the cause, as long as they are willing to mask up. The lack of people willing to mask up, or get vaccinated, is also the reason why the doors remain closed.
Check it out
The Tri-Community W.E.B. Association, at 17896 S. 580 Road, serves lunch 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. People can also find updates about food distribution on the group’s Facebook page.
