A jury trial scheduled to take place in March has been rescheduled in an Arkansas court for a former Tahlequah physician accused of first-degree murder.
Charges were filed in 2021 against Tyler Edward Tait, 36, in the Circuit Court of Chilcot County after authorities reportedly found Moria Kinsey, 37, lying outside of their vehicle, unresponsive.
The pair were reportedly traveling together on Oct. 11, 2021, when the defendant called authorities and said Kinsey was having a seizure. When Chicot County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded, they found Kinsey lying on the ground outside of the vehicle, which was parked alongside U.S. Highway 65, about two miles north of Lake Village.
She was transported to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Investigators reported several bruises could be seen around the base of Kinsey’s neck.
According to a press release posted online on Oct. 12, 2021, by the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, Tait was arrested by special agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division. He was taken into custody at Lake Village, Arkansas, and was held at the Chicot County Jail.
The Daily Press previously reported state police special agents examined the vehicle in which Tait and Kinsey had been traveling from Mississippi to Tahlequah, and found evidence of a physical altercation inside. A report from the medical examiner asserts strangulation, and statements by the prosecuting attorney to Tait’s attorneys alleged the cause of death was a “karate chop.”
The former physician pleaded not guilty to the charge in November 2021, and following a Criminal Responsibility Exam filed by Tait’s attorneys on May 18, 2022, two psychologists determined the defendant showed no symptoms of a mental disease or mental defect at the time of Kinsey’s death.
Tait, who surrendered his Oklahoma osteopathic medical license on Nov. 4, 2021, was hired as a full-time physician at Cherokee Nation Health Services in February 2019 and was working at the hospital at the time the alleged murder took place. Kinsey was reportedly a nurse, and was formerly employed by CNHS.
In January 2021, Tait was charged with domestic assault and battery; however, the case was dismissed due to the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt decision. The case was referred to the Cherokee Nation in April 2021, and according to a statement issued by the tribe, was under review at the time Tait reportedly murdered Kinsey. The tribe later filed charges.
The Daily Press previously reported Cherokee Nation confirmed its policy requires background checks on employees and also does background checks every five years on medical professionals. Tribal officials maintained Tait had no convictions on his record at the time of his hiring, only record of the dismissed cases.
In 2017, a protective order was filed against him, which was ultimately dismissed. The plaintiff filed another protective order against him in 2020. In May 2017, Tait was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. That case, too, was dismissed without fine or costs. In 2016, Tait was reportedly involved in a single-vehicle accident in Camden, Alabama, after engaging in a physical altercation with his mother at her home.
The pre-trial, which was scheduled for Feb. 27, 2023, has been reset for May 30, 2023, and the jury trial, which was scheduled for March 14-17, 2023, has been reset for June 20-23, 2023.
