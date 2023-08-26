A tribal citizen died from head injuries sustained during an altercation Friday evening after being reportedly struck on the head by a baseball bat.
At approximately 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 25, Tahlequah Police Department officers responded to the Christian Hooper’s residence, where Emerson Hummingbird was found to have suffered blunt force trauma to the head. Hooper allegedly assaulted the victim with the baseball bat in what reportedly may have been self-defense.
According to Police Chief Nate King, Hummingbird was transported from Tahlequah to a Tulsa hospital, where he was admitted in critical condition; however, he succumbed to his injuries during the night.
At the time authorities arrived at the residence, they detained Hooper, who is also a tribal citizen.
Law enforcement officers then obtained a warrant and searched the Keetoowah Street residence. After collecting evidence and speaking with witnesses, Hooper was released.
King said the investigative report will be sent to the Cherokee Nation Attorney General’s office, which will make the final determination on charges.
