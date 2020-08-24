The Cherokee Nation Tribal Council Executive and Finance Committee on Monday unanimously approved a record-setting $1.52 billion budget for fiscal year 2021. According to Treasurer Tralynna Scott, about $800 million of this total can be attributed to Indian Health Services self-governance funding and U.S. Department of Treasury CARES Act funding.
Tribal Council Speaker Joe Byrd praised Scott and her team for their hard work and attention to detail while working through the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The additional funds have very specific parameters in how they are spent," said Byrd. "Not only that, but due to the spread of the virus, staff has had to work remotely via electronic meetings trying to put the budget together for our approval. I appreciate the council for putting in the work necessary to ask informed questions and pass the budget swiftly. And I appreciate the leadership the chief and the administration have shown during these unique circumstances.
District 15 Tribal Councilor Janees Taylor, chair of the Executive and Finance Committee, said she is pleased to be a part of the process that serves so many Cherokees.
"What always strikes me is the vast majority of our funding goes to health care, education and the individual needs of citizens," said Taylor. "In passing this budget, it shows that our focus is on our people and bettering the lives of citizens of the Cherokee Nation."
The budget now moves to full council for approval at its next regular meeting set for 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 27.
