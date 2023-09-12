At the Tribal Council meeting Sept. 11, three veterans were honored for their service, and a moment of silence called to remember the attack on the Twin Towers.
Deputy Bryan Warner’s report covered a market analysis that puts Cherokee Nation employees not only in line with their skills and experience, but competitive with market rates within Northeast Oklahoma.
“We are competing with people around the globe these days,” said Warner. “We are truly a global society when you look at how we operate within a business within a government. So you are not just competing locally, but competing around the world.”
Human resources was congratulated for putting the market study together.
A commitment is continuing to build up grassroots efforts by the Gadugi Corps task force for volunteers and national service.
“We have all these Cherokee community groups...wanting to give back to their tribe,” said Warner. “With the Gadugi Corp I have great hopes for this.”
The Gadugi Corp was created by an executive order by Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr.
Since the last tribal council meeting, another class has graduated from the Cherokee Language Master Apprentice Program at the Durbin Feeling Language Center. A total of 44 individuals have graduated and are going to be hired in education or the tribe.
“There were five people who graduated [in this last class],” said Warner. “They hold the distinction of the first to fully experience the program since we expanded in 2020.”
The harm reduction program is continuing to be successful, said Warner.
“The next piece of this is a harm reduction mobile van, and it was launched in Craig County in Vinita,” said Warner. “It will eventually travel across the reservation offering help to syringe services, wound care supplies, opioid overdose, reversal medication and [much] more.”
Warrior Flight departs tomorrow at noon for Washington D.C. A reception was held at Hard Rock Café for ten veterans going on this expedition along with some of their families. The veterans are scheduled to see military memorials and fellowship with other veterans.
“It’s a time of healing,” said Warner.
The two at-large councilors, Johnny Kidwell and Julia Coates, will travel to Texas Sept. 16-17, to visit Cherokees in Austin, San Antonio and Houston.
Cherokee Warrior veteran awards were given out by Joe Crittenden, secretary of veteran affairs, and Warner.
George Robert Day, Glenn Holland Carman and James Leslie Lohman received metals of patriotism.
Daryl Legg, councilor for district 6, gave the first award to Day, who served in the U.S. Navy and received a one-year deployment to Vietnam. Day was honorably discharged in May 1967 and he received several service metals.
“I’d just like to thank the tribe for bestowing this honor upon me,” said Day. “I certainly appreciate it.”
Kevin Easley Jr., councilor for district 14, presented the second award to Glenn Holland Carman. Carman was in the U.S. Air Force as an instructor at Brooks Air Force Base in Texas, teaching pilots and air crew personnel the hazards encountered in high altitude flights, and transferred to Edwards Air Force Base in California where he worked with and trained test pilots.
After fourteen years, Carman separated from the Air Force and worked at NASA training astronauts during the Apollo program and reenlisted in the Air Force in 1972. In 1975, Carman entered into the physician’s assistant program for two years. Carman was honorably discharged in April 1979. He received several service metals.
“I’m proud to be Cherokee and I appreciate the honor given to veterans,” said Carman.
James Leslie Lohman received the third award. Lohman left the Navy Reserves in 2002. Lohman served nine and a half years, including his time with several mobile construction battalions. He did two tours in Iraq and Kuwait. Lohman was honorably discharged in Sept. 2011. He received several service metals.
“I’m proud to be Cherokee and proud to receive this honor,” said Lohman. “And as you can see from my hat, I’m still serving my nation.”
Chuck Garrett, CEO of Cherokee Nation Businesses, gave a report on the financial status for the last month of the fiscal year.
“Year-over-year we are up on revenue, and up on net income year-over-year,” said Garrett. “We’ve had incredibly strong financial performance this year, and that’s a result of our hard working team and some of the strategies they’ve put in place.”
He tempered this with the current economy that could impact the gaming business. Also, a government shutdown is “lingering” out there, said Garrett.
“Those are two threats out there that we are mindful of,” said Garrett. “This is all the more reason we should continue our diversification efforts.”
In addition to the economy and shutdown potential of the government, Garrett pointed out that MGM [Resorts] was hit by a cyber security event.
“That could happen to anybody, regardless of how prepared you are,” said Garrett. “I do want to assure you that our businesses have not experienced anything along those lines. Our chief information security officer and teams that are focused on IT security, are on full alert and working this around the clock.”
An effort is underway to be one of the four casino operators in Arkansas. On Sept. 28, the tribe will present oral argument before the Arkansas Supreme Court.
“It will be the fifth time we have been in front of the supreme court. We are 4-0 and looking forward to 5-0,” said Garrett. “In which case, it really does remove the last big barrier between us and moving forward on that big project.”
The opinion usually takes 30 days after oral arguments and Garrett assured the council he would keep the members apprised.
Dora Paczkowski, councilor for district 12, was appointed as council secretary.
Several deceased tribal members were remembered and honored for their lives as Cherokee citizens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.