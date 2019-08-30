The Cherokee Nation Tribal Council confirmed the appointment of nine individuals during a special session held Thursday, after officials voiced concerns and asked questions about them during a Rules Committee meeting earlier in the day.
Lynna Carson was tapped as a board member of Cherokee Nation Businesses; Linda O'Leary as a member of the Cherokee Nation Gaming Commission; Kimberly Teehee as a delegate to the U.S. House of Representatives for the Cherokee Nation; Frankie Hargis as registrar of CN; Chad C. Harsha as Secretary of Natural Resources; Sara E. Hill as attorney general; Tina Glory Jordan as secretary of state; Tralynna L. Scott as treasurer; and former Deputy Chief S. Joe Crittenden as the secretary of Veterans Affairs.
District 8 Tribal Councilor Shawn Crittenden has frequently abstained from votes on CNB appointees, and he said in the Rules Committee meeting that he believes the Tribal Council should "have more say-so" in the tribal business arm. However, he said Carson's appointment could help him and other councilors better address issues with CNB employees.
"I really think that you could help us help them, so you're going to be my first 'yes' in a long time," said Crittenden.
A couple of councilors discussed whether appointing Carson to the CNB board would be a conflict of interest, because former Attorney General Todd Hembree now works as an attorney there. Carson said there was "absolutely" no conflict of interest, and Deputy Attorney General Chrissi Nimmo clarified that the board of CNB has its own individual legal representation.
"The attorneys who work for CNB do not represent the board," she said. "The board has their own attorney. So Todd Hembree, being an attorney for Cherokee Nation Businesses, he does not provide legal advice or representation to the board members."
Both Crittenden and District 7 Tribal Councilor Canaan Duncan said they like the fact that Carson is from Adair County and will be able to provide the board with a rural perspective.
During discussion of Teehee's appointment as a delegate to the House of Representatives, At-Large Councilor Julia Coates said she was concerned that the tribe might be "putting the cart in front of the horse."
"We're establishing, we're nominating, or appointing for a position that Congress has not established," she said.
"I'm not aware of any strategy. I would feel more comfortable about this if we had some of those gaps filled in before we move to what I would kind of regard as the final action in the process of steps to get to the nomination or election of a delegate to Congress."
Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said that once the council confirmed Teehee has a potential delegate, the administration could continue engaging with members of Congress about seating her. He also said if the tribe waited for Congress to give it the green light, then "all of us will be long gone before the Congress of the United States invites us to seat our delegate."
"My sense is that it literally will take an act of Congress to do that," said Hoskin. "I wouldn't expect the Congress to do it until we take the action that we're bound by the Constitution and that we should do under our treaties."
One argument that could be levied against the tribe is that Cherokee Nation citizens would be afforded two people to essentially represent them in Congress. Teehee said that according to the treaties that assert the tribe may seat a delegate, the right to have a delegate is more to represent the tribe as a whole, rather than individual Cherokees.
"The delegate is there solely to represent the governmental interests of the Nation," said Teehee. "The treaty wasn't with the people; the treaty is with the Cherokee Nation, and the delegate represents the governmental interests of the Nation."
Tina Glory Jordan, a former tribal councilor, was named secretary of state. District 3 Tribal Councilor Wes Nofire questioned whether her appointment was a conflict of interest, due to the fact that she is married to District 1 Tribal Councilor Rex Jordan.
But she told him she doesn't discuss business at home and that the couple "don't do any pillow talk."
"As to what is a conflict, this body has determined that in Title 28, Section 19 of the code - the laws that you have made - there is no conflict," she said.
The Tribal Council also decided on chairs and co-chairs of committees. Duncan will serve as Rules Committee co-chair; District 13 Tribal Councilor Joe Deere will be Executive and Finance Committee co-chair; District 9 Tribal Councilor Mike Shambaugh was tapped as the Community Service co-chair; Nofire was approved as Education Committee co-chair; and Jordan will be the Resources Committee co-chair. Coates declined a nomination to serve as the Education Committee chair and it was awarded to District 14 Tribal Councilor Keith Austin.
The council also passed the Housing, Jobs, and Sustainable Communities Act of 2019.
The act will put $30 million into housing rehabilitation, creating additional jobs in construction and related fields, improving the long-term financial and environmental sustainability of Cherokee community buildings, and to provide for the welfare of Cherokee citizens.
