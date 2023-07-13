The Cherokee Nation Tribal Council met Monday, July 10, to discuss the tribe’s tobacco and car tag compacts.
In his State of the Nation address, Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said there are “millions and millions of dollars” and tribal sovereignty on the line with in regard to the tribe’s tobacco and car tag compacts with the State of Oklahoma.
“We were one vote short in the State Senate, but the State Senate is continuing into special session,” said Hoskin. “We expect that before the end of July, there’ll be another vote. We’re anticipating will be successful this time. We have bipartisan support on this, Mr. Speaker, and we have more than that: We have solidarity across tribes in this state for this legislation, and I think we’ll be successful.”
Hoskin said a great deal had occurred since the council’s last meeting, including Community and Cultural Outreach Conference in Tahlequah.
“That [conference] brought together about 800 Cherokee Nation citizens, both in person and across the country virtually, to engage on a subject that I know is near and dear to every council member’s heart, which is community organizing,” said Hoskin.
Hoskin said it was a very successful conference.
“At this point, we have 61 organizations involved ... that means 61 groups that are doing something to perpetuate Cherokee culture, history, or community life both here and across the country. I think that’s a sign of strength of the Cherokee Nation,” he said.
Hoskin said he recently attended the close of the “We are Cherokee: Cherokee Freedman and the Right to Citizenship” exhibit at the Cherokee National History Museum.”
“That was a wonderful and powerful exhibit,” he said. “That exhibit will continue on. We will bring that exhibit to other venues, including in Tulsa in the near future. I think it’s something that is part of our history, part of our story, and we’re very proud to offer that to the public.”
Hoskin, Deputy Chief Bryan Warner and Secretary of Veteran Affairs S. Joe Crittenden awarded Prentice Robinson and Tommy Doss, with the Medal of Patriotism.
Cherokee Nation Businesses CEO Chuck Garrett delivered his monthly report.
“I’m glad to report that things are performing very strong across both of our business lines,” said Garrett.
In old business, the council approved a motion to “table indefinitely” a resolution in support of the Boys & Girls Clubs Of Green Country participating and accepting funding from the Sea Research Foundation/Mystic Aquarium to support STEM mentoring funded through the U.S. Department Of Justice, Office Of Justice Programs, Office Of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention.
In new business, the council approved:
• An act amending legislative act No. 29-22 authorizing the comprehensive capitol budget for fiscal year 2023, modification eight; and declaring an emergency.
• An act amending legislative act No. 30-22 authorizing the comprehensive operating budget for fiscal year 2023, modification 10; and declaring an emergency.
• The Principal Chief Wilma P. Mankiller Capitol Park Act with 2023 amendments.
What’s next
The next Tribal Council meeting will be held Tuesday, Aug. 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.