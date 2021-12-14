Cherokee Nation tribal councilors advanced legislation to give Cherokee Nation Businesses more buying power without their approval during a Rules Committee meeting Tuesday.
The Tribal Council passed a resolution to amend the amount of money CNB can spend on property each fiscal year without first getting approval from the tribe's legislative body - from $6 million to 3.5 percent of CNB's total assets, which amounts to roughly $42 million. Prior to the vote, At-Large Councilor Julia Coates said the request marked a seven-fold increase in the amount CNB can spend now.
"The point I'm trying to make is we are effectively relinquishing any oversight of the capital expenditures of our corporation ... and to me, that's reckless. We are the only guardrail here; we are the only entity that CNB has to come to," Coates said.
Coates said CNB couldn't identify the need for the increase, and expressed concern that should the corporation request further increases in the amount of expenditures it can make, its board of directors could have more authority than the Tribal Council itself.
CNB CEO Chuck Garrett said the $6 million represented 3.5 percent of the total assets in 2005, and that the resolution to amend the amount the company could spend was not intended to diminish oversight.
"The organization itself and the decisions we make every day are just of a different magnitude than they were in 2005, and this is intended to reflect that," Garrett said.
At-Large Tribal Councilor Johnny Kidwell said CNB needs that amount of money to maneuver and make decisions in real time, and asserted that councilors retain oversight of the board of directors because they're able to sit in on the board's meetings.
Coates countered that the council doesn't have oversight, as long as it doesn't have voting power for such expenditures, and said she would prefer the cap on spending be a dollar amount rather than percentage of assets.
Coates and District 3 Tribal Councilor Wes Nofire were the only two councilors to oppose the legislation. The Jobs Growth Act Real Estate Acquisition Amendment of 2021 will move on for a vote of the full council next month.
The council also discussed forming a tribal protection work group, which Nofire said would look at how CN's government works as a whole when it comes to its ability to govern after the McGirt decision. The discussion was tabled until the next meeting.
Sheryl Rountree was nominated and accepted as a board member of the CN Sequoyah High School Board of Education.
The council also advanced legislation to amend the definition of assault and battery domestic abuse by strangulation.
What's next
The next Cherokee Nation Rules Committee meeting is tentatively scheduled for Jan. 27, 2022, at 1 p.m. All CN meetings of the council can be viewed on the Cherokee Nation YouTube page.
